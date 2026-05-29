Ahead Of The Curve: The UK’s Regulatory Framework For Bank Operational Resilience

The UK's regulatory framework for bank operational resilience has evolved significantly, with new reporting requirements and insights emerging from the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.

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In this session, after the usual round up of UK developments more generally, we took stock of the UK's regulatory framework applicable to banks prescribing obligations relating to operational resilience.

This followed publication of the FCA and PRA's respective policy statements addressing operational incident and third-party reporting, and the recently published FCA's insights and observations one year on from the end of the operational resilience transition period on March 31, 2025.

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