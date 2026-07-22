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22 July 2026

FCA Announces Consultation On Fundamental Overhaul Of Remuneration Rules For AIFMs, UCITS ManCos And MIFIDPRU Investment Firms

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The FCA has published a consultation paper (CP26/27) which proposes to significantly simplify and streamline the remuneration requirements applicable to AIFMs, UCITS management companies, and MIFIDPRU investment firms.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Mark Ife,Paul Ellerman,Chris White
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The FCA has published a consultation paper (CP26/27) which proposes to significantly simplify and streamline the remuneration requirements applicable to AIFMs, UCITS management companies, and MIFIDPRU investment firms.

The proposals remove many of the prescriptive remuneration requirements imposed under the FCA's existing codes. Going forward, a principles-based approach would apply, with firms required to consider what remuneration structures are appropriate, but without being obliged to comply with specific pay-out process rules. The FCA anticipates that the new regime would apply to most firms from Q1 2027, but this may not cover the 2027 performance year.

To read our briefing on the changes, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Mark Ife
Mark Ife
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Paul Ellerman
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Niall Crean
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Chris White
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Hywel Jenkins
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Marina Reason
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