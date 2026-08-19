Guernsey Private Investment Funds (PIFs): A Complete Guide

The 2025 Private Investment Fund Rules introduced by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission represent a significant regulatory shift, expanding eligible investor categories while removing previous requirements for managers and auditors. This comprehensive guide examines the streamlined application process, investor qualification criteria, and structural flexibility that position Guernsey PIFs as a competitive quick-to-market fund option for sophisticated investors and family offices.

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Briefing Summary:

Private investment funds (“PIFs”) were introduced by the GFSC in 2016 as a simple and quick-to-market Guernsey fund open to specific types of investors. The rules were updated in 2021 and again in May 2025.

The Private Investment Fund Rules and Guidance, 2025 (the “PIF Rules”) marked a dramatic shift in the regulation of PIFs, introducing new categories of eligible investors and removing some previous regulatory requirements.

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What is a Guernsey private investment fund?

Introduced in 2016 and amended in 2021 and again in 2025 to streamline proportionate regulations, the Guernsey private investment fund ("PIF") offers a simple, quick-to-market option. The PIF offers an inviting open- or closed-ended fund structure for eligible investors with a range of assets: real estate, venture capital, private equity, co-investment and continuation vehicles, and family-held funds.

Key features of a Guernsey PIF

No limit on number of investors (but restricted to private offerings)

No requirement to provide a prospectus or PPM

No requirement to have a Guernsey manager or an audit (but the option to have either is still available)

Registration and PIF-only management licences issued within one business day

Large range of fund types and unrestricted number of investors

QPIF or Family PIF: the two types of Guernsey PIF

The PIF registration is available through two routes dependent on the investor type:

The Qualifying Private Investment Fund ("QPIF"), open to investors fulfilling set criteria outlined below.

The Family Private Investment Fund ("Family PIF"), open only to investors who share a family relationship or are employees of the family. Family PIFs cannot be marketed outside of the family group.

Qualifying Private Investment Fund (QPIF)

The QPIF is only available for Qualifying Private Investors (QPIs) determined to be able to (i) evaluate the risks and strategy of the PIF investment and (ii) bear potential consequences of this, including any loss arising out of the investment.

Furthermore, the QPI must fall into one of the following categories of investor:

Professional Investors; Experienced Investors; Knowledgeable Employees; High Net Worth Investors; UK Professional Clients; EU Professional Clients; US Accredited Investors; or An investor which, after having made careful and appropriate enquiries is, as far as either the (Guernsey) manager or the designated administrator has reasonably been able to ascertain, able to fulfil the requirements of (i) and (ii) above.

Family Private Investment Fund (Family PIF)

The Family PIF offers an opportunity exclusively for investors sharing a family relationship or employees of the family and cannot be marketed outside the family group.

Who can invest in a QPIF? Qualifying Private Investor categories

Category Meaning Professional Investors Professional investors include government and public bodies, professional or institutional investors whose business involves investing in, managing, underwriting, or advising on investments, and affiliates involved in the operation of the PIF. Individuals may also qualify if they make an initial investment of at least US$100,000 (or equivalent), provided that amount represents no more than 25% of their total investable assets. Experienced Investors An investor may qualify as an Experienced Investor if they have regularly undertaken substantial investment transactions in collective investment schemes, securities, or derivatives over the previous 12 months, such that they can reasonably be expected to understand the nature and risks of those investments. Alternatively, eligibility can be demonstrated by providing a certificate from a suitably qualified investment adviser confirming that the investor has received independent investment advice. Knowledgeable Employee An investor may qualify as a Knowledgeable Employee if they are, or have been within the last three years, a director, employee, partner, consultant, shareholder, or similar affiliate of a person involved in advising, managing, or administering the PIF, and are investing through remuneration, incentive, or co-investment arrangements. This also includes individuals who currently hold, or have recently held, relevant professional roles with a Professional Investor, excluding purely clerical, secretarial, or administrative positions. High Net Worth Investor A high-net-worth investor is an individual with a net worth exceeding US$1 million (alone or jointly with a spouse/civil partner), excluding their primary residence and insurance rights, or if they are an entity with at least US$1 million in assets available for investment. UK Professional Client A professional client within the meaning of the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Conduct of Business Sourcebook. EU Professional Client A professional client within the meaning of Annex II to Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments. US Accredited Investor An investor who meets the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission definition of an Accredited Investor in rule 501 of Regulation D – Rules Governing the Limited Offer of Sale of Securities Without Registration Under the Securities Act of 1933. Licensee Admitted Investor An investor may qualify where the manager or designated administrator, following reasonable due diligence, is satisfied that the investor can assess the risks and investment strategy of the PIF and is capable of bearing the potential loss of their investment, including a total loss.

Guernsey PIF structures: company, unit trust or limited partnership

PIFs are extremely flexible and may be established as companies, unit trusts, limited partnerships or any other such vehicle or entity as approved by the GFSC. However, note that in the instance of a PCC or ICC, the whole cell structure must be controlled by one investment adviser.

How to set up a Guernsey PIF

Having chosen the desired PIF structure, the two routes share a similar application process.

A Guernsey administrator holding a POI Law licence must be appointed. The ongoing responsibility for compliance of the PIF is shifted from the GFSC to the administrator. Within this, the administrator warrants that the promoter is fit and proper.

The designated administrator then submits an application online via the GFSC portal. This provides warranties of investment suitability and of appropriate documentation in respect of regulatory requirements. The application must contain:

Online Personal Questionnaires ("OPQ") and Online Appointments: Controllers, directors, senior officers of the promoter, and any personnel who will exercise control or a significant function relating to the application must complete an OPQ through the designated portal, along with each natural person who is a beneficial owner, controller, partner, director, company secretary, money laundering reporting officer, money laundering compliance officer, compliance officer or manager of the Manager (if applicable).

Application Fees: at time of writing, application fees for open-ended PIFs are £4,795 and are £4,790 for closed-ended. Additionally, if there is a newly associated manager who requires licensing, an additional fee of £3,080 will be payable.

Business Risk Assessment ("BRA"): Where the application includes a licence application for a manager, a BRA must be included.

Information Particulars must be included with the application if they have been prepared for the applicant.

Do you need a manager, auditor or custodian?

A PIF only requires a Guernsey-registered administrator holding a licence under the POI Law. Appointing a manager, auditor, custodian, and trustee is optional. However, if the PIF vehicle is a Limited Partnership, the GP acts in an active managerial role and, therefore, requires a manager licence - though the GFSC regulations are lighter than in a strictly managerial capacity.

Where appointed, a manager of a PIF operates under relaxed regulations regarding conduct-of-business and capital-adequacy and without the need for an auditor. Because of this, the four-eyes or dual-control principle is often applied with a corporate PIF expected to have at least one Guernsey-resident director, although typically there are two to provide the four eyes of the principle.

If an auditor is appointed, they must work from Guernsey.

Is a prospectus or offer document required?

An offer document or prospectus is optional with investor suitability instead warranted by the administrator. This ensures the QPIF is limited exclusively to QPIs as defined above.

Instead, what is emphasised by the Commission is investor suitability: the administrator must declare effective procedures to restrict the fund to QPIs or family members, as applicable, and their written risk acknowledgements.

What are the ongoing requirements for a Guernsey PIF?

The designated administrator must fulfil ongoing requirements for notifying and reporting key elements of the PIF:

immediate notification of any proposal to reconstruct, amalgamate, terminate prematurely, wind up, or extend the term of the PIF, or any proposed change of the designated administrator;

annual notification of reports and accounts alongside any changes to information within the application form, warranting the PIF still meets requirements;

where an auditor is present, the audited copies of these annual reports and accounts are submitted;

quarterly statistical returns; and

an annual fee of £1,000.

How long does it take to register a Guernsey PIF?

Following application to the online GFSC portal, registration and, if requested, managerial licence certification, are processed within one business day. Compared with the slower timeframes for other funds, such as routes to the local Qualified Investor Fund or those in other jurisdictions such as the Luxembourg fund, this speed-to-market makes the PIF an attractive option.

How much does a Guernsey PIF cost? PIF fees

£4,795 for open-ended and £4,790 for closed-ended fund application fee

£1,000 annual fee

£3,080 managerial licensing fee

The relaxed regulations and requirements within the PIF allows applications and annual fees to be lower than other investment funds locally and much more lower those in wider jurisdictions such as the Luxembourg fund.

Are Guernsey PIFs tax-neutral?

As with other Guernsey investment funds, the PIF is typically tax-neutral. Guernsey has no capital gains tax, VAT, or inheritance tax. In respect of PIFs structured as limited partnerships, they are not subject to income tax at the partnership level. In respect of PIFs structured as companies, most Guernsey companies benefit from a standard corporate income tax rate of 0%, with the option to apply for formal tax-exempt status.

Do Guernsey PIFs need economic substance?

Guernsey funds typically fall outside of the economic substance requirements, unless they are 'self-managed' (i.e. funds with no separate manager). In addition, a Guernsey-based manager performing fund management activities may also be in-scope of the economic substance requirements.

Can you market a Guernsey PIF to EU investors? (AIFMD & NPPR)

EU professional clients are defined as eligible QPIs within the PIF Rules investment criteria, meaning EU professional clients may fall within the QPI categories, subject to applicable AIFMD/NPPR and local marketing rules.

EU investors may participate in a Family PIF where they fall within the permitted family investor base, but any EU-facing marketing or admission should be considered under AIFMD and the applicable national private placement regimes.

What changed in the 2025 PIF Rules?

The 2025 PIF Rules overhauled prior PIF regulations and restrictions. This reduced regulatory requirements, streamlining application routes and annual reporting. This was in large part through shifting auditor and manager roles to optional and reducing application requirements to those outlined above. Instead, investors must provide a declaration confirming their qualifying investor status and understanding of risks, while annual financial statements must still be submitted to the Commission. Additionally, eligibility requirements for investors were expanded, and caps on the number of investors and offers discarded.

Key safeguards, however, remained unchanged: all PIFs must appoint a licensed Guernsey Designated Administrator, management must comply with the fund’s rules and constitutional documents, conflicts of interest requirements continue to apply, and the Family PIF route remains available.

This overhaul increased the flexibility of PIFs for eligible investors, continuing to establish Guernsey as a competitive jurisdiction for investment funds.

Guernsey PIF vs Jersey Private Fund (JPF) and BVI PIF

Feature QPIF Family PIF Investor base Qualifying Private Investors, including professional, experienced, high-net-worth and other eligible investor categories. Investors sharing a family relationship, and certain employees of the family. Marketing May be offered privately to eligible QPIs; no public offering. Cannot be marketed outside the family group. Best suited for Managers raising capital from a wider pool of sophisticated or qualifying private investors. Family office, succession, co-investment and closely held wealth structures. Common requirements Both routes require a licensed Guernsey designated administrator and can benefit from the PIF regime’s speed-to-market, flexibility and proportionate regulation.

Cross-jurisdiction comparison

Vs JPF:

Similar range of eligible investors within QPIF categories.

The Family PIF route helps streamline structures for generational wealth and family continuity planning.

Guernsey PIF fees and timing should be compared against the Jersey Private Fund route when selecting the most appropriate jurisdiction.

Vs BVI PIF:

BVI PIFs remain subject to BVI FSC requirements, while the Guernsey PIF places significant responsibility on the designated administrator.

The Guernsey PIF has no investor-number cap under the updated regime.

A Guernsey PIF does not require an auditor or formal offer document, which may support cost efficiency.

The Guernsey PIF offers a specific Family PIF route.

Comparison point JPF BVI PIF Guernsey PIF Investor base Professional or eligible investors. From August 2025, a JPF may be offered to an unlimited number of investors, provided the offer is made only to a restricted group and does not amount to a public offer. Typically used for closed-ended private investment funds. Eligibility is based on private offer, professional investor/minimum subscription, or investor-number criteria under the BVI regime. QPIFs are for Qualifying Private Investors, while Family PIFs are for investors sharing a family relationship and certain family employees. Regulatory model Requires a Jersey consent and a Jersey-based designated service provider, with a streamlined approval process. Requires recognition by the BVI Financial Services Commission and ongoing compliance with BVI PIF requirements, including appointed persons and valuation arrangements. Requires registration with the GFSC and a licensed Guernsey designated administrator, which takes significant responsibility for suitability and compliance confirmations. Speed to market Generally designed for fast-track approval, with a 24-hour processing target where the application is complete. Recognition process is more document-driven and requires submission of constitutional documents, offering document or term sheet if issued, and valuation policy. Registration, and any PIF-only manager licence where required, is expected within one business day of a complete application. Investor cap and offers No cap on offers or investors for post-August 2025 JPFs, provided the offer remains private and restricted. Constitutional documents must satisfy one of the BVI eligibility limbs, such as no more than 50 investors, private offer only, or professional investors with a minimum investment threshold. No cap on investor numbers or offers under the 2025 PIF Rules, but offers must be private and not made to the general public. Documents, audit and running costs No offer document is generally required unless required by applicable law or marketing rules; audited accounts are not required unless constitutional documents require them. An offering document or term sheet must be filed if issued, and BVI PIFs must generally prepare annual audited financial statements. No mandatory prospectus, PPM or audit requirement, which may help reduce launch and running costs. Family route JPFs are not aimed at pure family office vehicles where there is no pooling and risk spreading, although Jersey has other structuring options for private wealth. No specific Family PIF route; single-investor or single-project structures may fall outside the BVI PIF definition depending on the facts. Specific Family PIF route for family relationship investors and certain family employees, with no marketing outside the family group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.