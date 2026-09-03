TISE Record Results Demonstrate Guernsey’s International Economic Growth

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced record results for the first half of 2026. The organisation listed 442 new securities taking the total number on its Official List to a record 4,861 at the end of June 2026. The total market value of listed securities also reached a record £813 billion.

These figures demonstrate TISE’s continued appeal and provide a timely proof point for the type of international growth Guernsey is seeking to foster through its Finance Sector Growth Strategy 2035, ‘Driving Growth for Guernsey’.

The strategy, launched in early 2026, was developed in close partnership by Guernsey Finance, the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, Guernsey International Business Association and the States of Guernsey with the support of consultancy Oliver Wyman. The strategy sets out a clear, evidence-based direction for growth in the finance sector with more than 40 workstreams across six strategic initiatives:

Boost productivity in Guernsey’s financial services

Capture a larger share of existing markets by moving up the value chain

Expand the proposition to capture adjacent and fast-growing areas of opportunity

Mobilise private sector investment to support innovation

Emphasise Guernsey’s value proposition in the global IFC landscape

Develop a tangible plan to tackle key structural constraints to Guernsey’s growth

Barnaby Molloy, Chief Executive at Guernsey Finance, said TISE’s performance was a strong example of the qualities identified within the strategy as important to Guernsey’s future growth:

"Congratulations to TISE on its impressive results across the first half of 2026. A new record figure for the exchange clearly demonstrates that Guernsey continues to be a desirable listings location.

"With TISE issuers domiciled across 39 different territories and strong representation from the UK, Europe and the US, its performance embodies the international reach that can be achieved from Guernsey and the strength of the island’s specialist financial services proposition."

TISE’s H1 2026 results also showed that 125 securities were listed in June 2026 alone, an increase of 47.1% year on year. The total number of UK REITs listed reached 41, meaning TISE retained its position as the largest market for listed UK REITs.

Cees Vermaas, Chief Executive Officer at TISE, said: "We are pleased to see TISE’s strong momentum continue in 2026, with record levels in both the number and value of securities on our Official List. As a Guernsey-headquartered exchange with an international issuer base, TISE is well placed to contribute to the jurisdiction’s ambitions for continued growth in financial services."

TISE’s record performance demonstrates how Guernsey-based specialist financial services businesses can compete internationally, supporting the ambitions set out in the Finance Sector Growth Strategy 2035.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.