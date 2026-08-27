The UK CCI Regime: What Irish UCITS Managers And Boards Need To Know

Overview of the CCI Regime

The UK Consumer Composite Investments (“CCI”) regime introduces a new disclosure framework for investment products made available to UK retail investors. The regime will apply to all UCITS marketed in the UK under the Overseas Funds Regime (“OFR”) or remaining money market funds marketed under the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime (“TMPR”).

Under the CCI, in-scope funds will be required to produce a product summary document which distributors must provide to UK retail investors in place of the current UCITS KIID.

Manufacturers of in-scope funds must also produce a machine-readable, core information disclosure document for UK distributors.

The CCI regime reflects a broader view that KIID/KID documents are overly complex and of limited practical value to retail investors. It represents a move away from rigid, EU-style templates in favour of a more flexible, consumer-friendly approach to disclosure, while maintaining standardised information requirements to support like-for-like product comparison.

Timeline

The transitional period began on 6 April 2026. Until 8 June 2027, firms may choose whether to issue either the new product summary or continue using existing KIIDs. From 8 June 2027, the product summary is mandatory and KIIDs can no longer be used for UK retail disclosure requirements.

Some firms may prefer to adopt the product summary early, rather than refreshing their KIIDs in early 2027 only to replace them a few months later. However, a recent FCA proposal (outlined below) may remove this concern.

FCA Exemption Proposal to Waive the February 2027 KIID Review

The FCA has proposed (see CP26/24) allowing fund manufacturers to skip the annual KIID update due in February 2027, since a new product summary must be produced by June 2027. Without this waiver, fund manufacturers would bear the cost of refreshing a document that is about to become obsolete for the UK market.

If adopted, this would mean that:

Irish-domiciled funds distributed in the UK would not need to update their KIIDs in February 2027.

Those funds would have until 8 June 2027 to prepare and issue their new product summary.

Distributors could continue providing existing KIIDs in the meantime, unless a material change requires an earlier update.

Where KIIDs are used outside the UK, the annual review and filing will still need to be completed for these jurisdictions. The FCA proposal affects the UK requirements only.

The Product Summary

The product summary introduced under the CCI regime is not a direct replacement of either the KIID or KID. It is a separate disclosure document that draws on the original KIID/KID model but offers greater flexibility than the prescribed format of its predecessors. The table below sets out the key differences across a number of core areas.

Issue KIID / PRIIPs KID CCI Product Summary Format & Length Rigidly prescribed templates. Maximum 2/3 pages respectively. No prescribed template or page limit, firms have freedom to design format and layout. Conciseness expected. Language and Style Standardised. Consumer-friendly; jargon must be eradicated. Performance KIID: past performance; KID: forward-looking performance scenarios. Past performance. Risk SRRI and SRI respectively. New risk-and-return score (1-10 scale, based on standard deviation over 10-year history or a simulated/benchmark proxy). Costs & Charges Cost disclosure methodologies, depending on the product and transition status. Standardised disclosure of ongoing, one-off and transaction costs, with machine-readable underlying data for distributors. FCA Filing To be filed with the FCA as the host Member State. Same requirement. CBI Filing To be filed with the CBI as the home Member State for Irish funds. Not yet confirmed. Review and Updates At least annually, with out-of-cycle updates for material changes (e.g. changes to strategy, costs or risk profile). Same requirement.

Next Steps for UCITS Boards

UCITS Boards should treat the product disclosure document as a material UK investor disclosure, even where their management company (“Manco”) is expected to prepare it. As a minimum, boards should consider the following actions in 2026 and early 2027: