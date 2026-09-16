Mid-market Cross-border Lending Done Well: Six Topics Deserving Early Attention

Cross-border lending in the mid-market presents unique challenges that require careful planning and attention to detail. What are the critical legal and structural considerations that lenders and borrowers must address early in the transaction process to ensure successful international financing arrangements?

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All too often, lenders to mid-market businesses, or those businesses themselves, underestimate the background planning on documenting a cross-border financing. Here are some thoughts on what those stakeholders and their lawyers should bear in mind. Who is supporting the debt? Guarantee scope and feasibility : identify early which group entities can in practice support the debt.

: identify early which group entities can in practice support the debt. Local‑law limits on guarantees : Upstream, downstream and cross guarantees may be restricted in whole or part by corporate benefit, financial assistance and similar rules.

: Upstream, downstream and cross guarantees may be restricted in whole or part by corporate benefit, financial assistance and similar rules. Solvency and capital constraints : Thin capitalisation and earnings‑stripping rules can require adjustments to structure to avoid invalidity.

: Thin capitalisation and earnings‑stripping rules can require adjustments to structure to avoid invalidity. Process and timing: Build shareholder and director approvals and any other local formalities into the timetable to avoid closing delays. Security package: only as good as its weakest jurisdiction Tailor security to local regimes: English‑law all asset security is often unavailable in other jurisdictions, so confirm at term sheet stage what security can be taken.

English‑law all asset security is often unavailable in other jurisdictions, so confirm at term sheet stage what security can be taken. Security Trustee: Check if a security trustee is recognised in each jurisdiction.

Check if a security trustee is recognised in each jurisdiction. Formalities and perfection: Consider need for notarisation, registrations and other perfection steps and their lead times to protect priority from day one.

Consider need for notarisation, registrations and other perfection steps and their lead times to protect priority from day one. Costs and taxes: Budget for local filing fees, stamp duties and registration taxes to avoid surprises Follow the cash Understand the business: Identify where revenues arise and which entities are important to support debt service.

Identify where revenues arise and which entities are important to support debt service. Control and access to funds: Agree account control and any cash‑management arrangements that satisfy lender requirements without disrupting operations.

Agree account control and any cash‑management arrangements that satisfy lender requirements without disrupting operations. Movement of funds: What are the required funds movements between jurisdictions – agree any permitted cash leakage from the obligor group.

What are the required funds movements between jurisdictions – agree any permitted cash leakage from the obligor group. Repayment mechanics: Ensure repayment arrangements work in practice and abide by local banking and tax constraints. Taxes: hidden deal economics Withholding and treaty relief: Assess jurisdiction-specific tax regimes and local filing requirements.

Assess jurisdiction-specific tax regimes and local filing requirements. Transaction taxes: Factor in stamp duties and security‑registration fees.

Factor in stamp duties and security‑registration fees. Interest deductibility: Has this been modelled over the financing term?

Has this been modelled over the financing term? Reporting regimes: Consider FATCA and Common Reporting Standard status to avoid unforeseen tax issues post-closing. What do the local rulebooks say? Lending and licensing: Confirm if your transaction structure and security package requires local licences, registrations or use of exemptions.

Confirm if your transaction structure and security package requires local licences, registrations or use of exemptions. Electronic signing: Investigate whether all jurisdictions recognise electronic signing.

Investigate whether all jurisdictions recognise electronic signing. Foreign‑investment controls: Understand if the financing or any associated acquisition triggers foreign‑investment approvals or notifications.

Understand if the financing or any associated acquisition triggers foreign‑investment approvals or notifications. Local registrations: Ensure security registrations needed for enforceability can be completed within the jurisdictions’ time period requirements. Governing law and jurisdiction: plan for enforcement Start with enforcement: Before agreeing governing law or jurisdiction clauses, identify where key assets of the borrower and/or guarantor are located and ensure any judgment will be readily enforceable there.

Before agreeing governing law or jurisdiction clauses, identify where key assets of the borrower and/or guarantor are located and ensure any judgment will be readily enforceable there. Choose governing law deliberately: Select a legal system that supports the commercial bargain and provides a predictable framework for lending, security and enforcement.

Select a legal system that supports the commercial bargain and provides a predictable framework for lending, security and enforcement. Align documents where possible: Multiple governing laws or inconsistent jurisdiction clauses across facility documents can increase complexity, costs and enforcement risk.

Multiple governing laws or inconsistent jurisdiction clauses across facility documents can increase complexity, costs and enforcement risk. Choose the right jurisdiction clause for the fact pattern at hand: Exclusive clauses can offer certainty and minimise parallel proceedings, while non-exclusive or asymmetric clauses can provide lenders with greater enforcement flexibility, particularly where assets are spread across multiple jurisdictions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.