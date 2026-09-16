Mid-market Cross-border Lending Done Well: Six Topics Deserving Early Attention

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All too often, lenders to mid-market businesses, or those businesses themselves, underestimate the background planning on documenting a cross-border financing. Here are some thoughts on what those stakeholders and their lawyers should bear in mind.
Who is supporting the debt?
- Guarantee scope and feasibility: identify early which group entities can in practice support the debt.
- Local‑law limits on guarantees: Upstream, downstream and cross guarantees may be restricted in whole or part by corporate benefit, financial assistance and similar rules.
- Solvency and capital constraints: Thin capitalisation and earnings‑stripping rules can require adjustments to structure to avoid invalidity.
- Process and timing: Build shareholder and director approvals and any other local formalities into the timetable to avoid closing delays.
Security package: only as good as its weakest jurisdiction
- Tailor security to local regimes: English‑law all asset security is often unavailable in other jurisdictions, so confirm at term sheet stage what security can be taken.
- Security Trustee: Check if a security trustee is recognised in each jurisdiction.
- Formalities and perfection: Consider need for notarisation, registrations and other perfection steps and their lead times to protect priority from day one.
- Costs and taxes: Budget for local filing fees, stamp duties and registration taxes to avoid surprises
Follow the cash
- Understand the business: Identify where revenues arise and which entities are important to support debt service.
- Control and access to funds: Agree account control and any cash‑management arrangements that satisfy lender requirements without disrupting operations.
- Movement of funds: What are the required funds movements between jurisdictions – agree any permitted cash leakage from the obligor group.
- Repayment mechanics: Ensure repayment arrangements work in practice and abide by local banking and tax constraints.
Taxes: hidden deal economics
- Withholding and treaty relief: Assess jurisdiction-specific tax regimes and local filing requirements.
- Transaction taxes: Factor in stamp duties and security‑registration fees.
- Interest deductibility: Has this been modelled over the financing term?
- Reporting regimes: Consider FATCA and Common Reporting Standard status to avoid unforeseen tax issues post-closing.
What do the local rulebooks say?
- Lending and licensing: Confirm if your transaction structure and security package requires local licences, registrations or use of exemptions.
- Electronic signing: Investigate whether all jurisdictions recognise electronic signing.
- Foreign‑investment controls: Understand if the financing or any associated acquisition triggers foreign‑investment approvals or notifications.
- Local registrations: Ensure security registrations needed for enforceability can be completed within the jurisdictions’ time period requirements.
Governing law and jurisdiction: plan for enforcement
- Start with enforcement: Before agreeing governing law or jurisdiction clauses, identify where key assets of the borrower and/or guarantor are located and ensure any judgment will be readily enforceable there.
- Choose governing law deliberately: Select a legal system that supports the commercial bargain and provides a predictable framework for lending, security and enforcement.
- Align documents where possible: Multiple governing laws or inconsistent jurisdiction clauses across facility documents can increase complexity, costs and enforcement risk.
- Choose the right jurisdiction clause for the fact pattern at hand: Exclusive clauses can offer certainty and minimise parallel proceedings, while non-exclusive or asymmetric clauses can provide lenders with greater enforcement flexibility, particularly where assets are spread across multiple jurisdictions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]