Banking Litigation Podcast Episode 61: Monthly Update – July/August 2026

John Corrie’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
- within Cannabis & Hemp, Accounting and Audit and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Alexander Gridasov.
You can also listen on Apple, Spotify, Buzzsprout and SoundCloud, and find links to our blog posts on the cases covered in this podcast below:
- Court of Appeal finds no breach of so-called Quincecare duty in “derivative” action brought by APP fraud victims against PSP
- Banking litigation podcast episode 51: Quincecare special – March 2025
- Court of Appeal finds administrator appointment arguably invalidated because of appointor’s improper purpose
- Multi-party claims: Court of Appeal upholds decision allowing over 5,000 motor finance claims to be brought together
- All aboard the omnibus claim form?
- High Court adjourns landmark securities class action trial due to risk of prejudice to overlapping criminal proceedings
- High Court considers appropriate split for trial of s.90 and 90A FSMA claims in Entain litigation
- UK government consults on measures to speed up and simplify competition class actions regime
- Law Commission to consider introduction of opt-out consumer class actions regime
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]