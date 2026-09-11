Structuring CFO Vehicles Through The Channel Islands

Collateralised fund obligations (CFOs) are emerging as a critical financing mechanism for private fund sponsors seeking to access institutional capital markets. This analysis examines why the Channel Islands—specifically Guernsey and Jersey—have become preferred jurisdictions for structuring CFO vehicles targeting UK and European assets, combining regulatory credibility with tax efficiency and structural flexibility.

We are a leading international law and professional services firm providing legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital market participants and investment fund managers. With a global presence spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, we advise on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. With over sixty years of looking at the world through the same commercial lens as our clients means we deliver focused, clear, precise advice to get the deal done. Clients trust us to help them make good business decisions, create commercially sound products and strategies, resolve disputes and cement deals that are profitable. From offices across geographies, we deliver business-critical advice and service in the same time zones as our clients, covering asset management, investment funds, corporate, M&A, dispute resolution, finance, insurance, fintech, private capital and trusts, regulatory and more

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Key takeaways

CFOs are becoming an increasingly important financing tool, providing investors with rated exposure to private funds while helping sponsors access new sources of institutional capital.

Guernsey and Jersey combine regulatory credibility, tax neutrality and structuring flexibility, making them well suited to CFO vehicles investing in UK and European assets.

Channel Islands structures are well understood by rating agencies, insurers and arrangers, helping to facilitate efficient execution and a more predictable ratings process.

Collateralised fund obligations (CFOs) are becoming an important tool for raising capital. Sponsors are using them to give investors rated exposure to private funds while creating a more flexible source of liquidity.

For CFO vehicles investing in UK and European assets, the Channel Islands (Guernsey and Jersey) offer a practical combination of regulatory credibility, tax neutrality, structuring flexibility and market familiarity. These characteristics align closely with the operational, regulatory and rating-driven requirements that define modern CFO transactions.

CFOs: purpose-built for cross-border capital

CFOs give investors (particularly regulated insurers) access to private asset portfolios through rated debt instruments, with more favourable capital treatment than direct equity investments.

CFOs allow sponsors to:

Open access to institutional capital otherwise unavailable to private funds

Create portfolio-level liquidity when secondary sales are inefficient

Support capital formation across multiple funds, strategies and vintages

Why the Channel Islands?

1. Regulatory credibility without unnecessary friction

CFOs raise a range of complex considerations around securitisation, risk retention and insurance capital treatment under US, UK and EU regulatory regimes. Guernsey and Jersey offer:

Well-established and internationally recognised regulatory frameworks for investment funds and securitisation vehicles, trusted by global investors

Flexibility to structure CFO transactions without automatically falling within the scope of EU securitisation rules or the full AIFMD regime

Jurisdictions that are familiar to rating agencies, insurers and arrangers, helping to streamline execution and reduce transaction risk

2. Tax neutrality for UK and European investments

A Channel Islands CFO vehicle can provide a tax-neutral platform for investing across a broad range of UK and European assets, without introducing additional layers of taxation or tax leakage. This is particularly important where CFO proceeds are deployed across persified portfolios that may include primary fund interests, secondaries and continuation vehicles.

3. Rating agency alignment

Rating agencies play a critical role in the viability of CFO transactions, with a strong focus on structural robustness, cash flow predictability, asset quality and manager governance. Guernsey and Jersey structures are well understood by the major rating agencies, many of which have developed dedicated methodologies for CFO transactions. This familiarity can support a smoother and more predictable ratings process.

4. Flexibility to support an evolving market

As the CFO market continues to evolve, encompassing evergreen funds, continuation vehicles and increasingly bespoke equity arrangements, structural flexibility has become more important than ever. Channel Islands vehicles can accommodate a wide range of transaction structures and product innovation, without being constrained by overly prescriptive statutory frameworks.

Typical Channel Islands CFO structure

The structure channels predictable cash flows upstream to service rated debt while preserving flexibility in the underlying fund exposure and portfolio construction.

How we can help

We advise sponsors, arrangers, investors and fiduciary service providers at every stage of a CFO transaction, including:

SPV incorporation and governance

Regulatory structuring and compliance

Debt and equity documentation

Rating agency engagement support

Ongoing corporate administration and maintenance

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.