A Consumer Duty Focus On Supervision And Enforcement – What Changes Now That The Consumer Duty Has Teeth?

|
Summary:
Introducing Enforcement Watch 2
Enforcement Watch 2 spotlights the FCA’s approach to supervising and enforcing the Consumer Duty. Published during the summer, it reflects on the Consumer Duty’s third anniversary and brings laser focus to how the FCA is now utilising its assertive supervision and enforcement powers to improve consumer outcomes.
In case you missed Enforcement Watch 1, which came out in January this year, you can read about it here.
What is the trend?
The direction of travel is for more Consumer Duty related interventions and investigations. In January this year, there were 6 open enforcement investigations related to the Consumer Duty, and there are now stated to be 11. In addition, the statistics refer to 382 supervisory interventions taking place in the last financial year.
Behind the statistics, the indicators are that the FCA is looking less at the existence of Consumer Duty frameworks, that is just expected now, and more to whether firms can demonstrate that their frameworks are embedded within their business, delivering on good outcomes, and making a meaningful difference to consumers. To this end, the FCA is looking for evidence of decision-making, for evidence of harm and the potential for harm being identified and managed, and to the appropriate management of Consumer Duty related issues to ensure good consumer outcomes.
Uncertainty within flexibility: what does “doing the right thing” mean in practice?
It is inevitable that with outcomes-focused regulation there will be some ‘grey’ areas within which there will be a range of ways in which firms can meet regulatory expectations. In these areas where flexibility is permissible, the FCA expects that firms will take different approaches and will exercise professional judgement to determine how best to “do the right thing” in their individual circumstances.
This approach allows firms the room to take a proportionate approach reflective of and tailored to the nature, scale and complexity of their business model, the nature and characteristics of the products and services that they offer, and the type of customers they have within their customer base and target market. This means that smaller firms can take a leaner, proportionate approach, avoid creating unnecessary complexities, ensure that their focus is structured around meaningful issues, and that their overall approach is workable.
To assist firms in exercising their professional judgement, there will be a range of resources that can provide an insight into the position of the regulator, and how it might expect firms to meet the relevant standards. These resources are diverse and are intended to help firms to strengthen and improve their approaches, and to deliver good outcomes to consumers. They might include good and bad practice reports, guidance notes, policy statements, and even speeches. Enforcement insights are another such resource and offer a rich perspective into regulatory thinking.
What “doing the right thing” means in the Consumer Duty context
Enforcement Watch 2 is clear in referencing what “doing the right thing” looks like in relation to the Consumer Duty, stating that the FCA expects firms to:
- consider customer outcomes and put customers’ interests at the heart of their activities;
- challenge themselves on how they are treating their customers (“’Am I treating my customers as I would expect to be treated?’ or ‘Are my customers getting the expected outcomes from my products and services?’”); and
- continually ensure that their actions are compatible with their customers’ interests and financial objectives.
Assertive supervision – what tools does the FCA have available to it, and what does supervisory intervention look like?
Supervisory interventions are one part of the FCA’s toolkit and exist in addition to its enforcement powers.
The FCA has a range of assertive intervention powers designed to enable it to identify and respond to activity that it perceives to present the risk of harm, with the aim of preventing or disrupting this activity, and putting things on the right track going forward.
These powers include the ability to request information, vary permissions, impose restrictions on business and appoint skilled persons to undertake reviews. The FCA will choose the tool(s) that it uses depending on various factors that might include the speed at which it needs to move, the gravity of the issue, and the number of consumers who might be in harm’s way.
Any firm engaged by assertive regulatory supervision should respond openly and constructively to avoid any escalation. The FCA will be seeking an honest and open dialogue and will want to understand that the firm comprehends the nature and gravity of its concerns. The FCA will need to see a credible plan for how those concerns will be addressed within an acceptable timescale.
Regulatory engagement of this nature will demand a firm to deploy very senior oversight and accountability in relation to addressing issues and to putting them right. Remediations are hard work and place significant demands on management time, force a retrospective focus, may involve restrictions on business activity, and will carry a significant financial cost. They can be a tight “stranglehold” that the FCA will not release until it is satisfied that all deficiencies have been remedied.
It is worth noting that the FCA’s use of its supervisory powers to agree or impose restrictions (VREQs and OIREQs which you can read more about here), is almost always made public for reasons of transparency and consumer protection, and that there might be significant reputational issues that flow from this.
Recent examples of Consumer Duty interventions
Enforcement Watch 2 is helpful in providing clarity around the sort of issues that have resulted in interventions and the powers that the FCA has utilised in response to its concerns. The table below summarises a few of the examples given by type of firm, issue identified, and the intervention tools used:
|Type of firm:
|Issue identified:
|Intervention used:
|Fund manager
|
The firm was unable to show that it was:
|The FCA imposed a VREQ restricting the firm from accepting new investors or additional investor capital, launching or managing new funds, and from taking fees, charges or expenses from the assets of funds it already managed
|Wealth management firm
|
The FCA had several Consumer Duty related concerns, including whether the firm:
|The FCA imposed a VREQ preventing the firm from accepting new retail clients
|Claims Management Company
|
The FCA had concerns about:
|
The firm was invited to sign a VREQ requiring it:
What about open investigations?
Enforcement Watch 2 is also instructive in helping firms to understand the factors that might move an intervention towards an investigation. In summary, the answer lies in a combination of factors that might include the seriousness of the central concern, be it a form of misconduct or a source of harm (or potential harm), the level of and nature of engagement from the firm and its senior management, and the degree of risk that is presented to consumers. There may be some cases that are very serious and merit a public outcome which has the aim of raising awareness and deterring future similar conduct.
The table below summarises a few of the examples in Enforcement Watch 2 by reference to the sector concerned and to the central issues involved:
|Sector:
|Focus:
|Wealth management
|
|Peer-to-peer lending platform
|
|IFA
|
|Home and travel insurance
|
Fair value focus – it’s not all about money
Fair value is one of the four fundamental pillars of the Consumer Duty and the open enforcement investigations indicate significant regulatory focus on it. Fair value, like vulnerability, is an area that some firms have found particularly challenging.
The FCA’s work on fair value is long running, with detailed work having been undertaken well ahead of the Consumer Duty coming into force in July 2023 and remaining ongoing with regular feedback to firms being provided along the way.
The FCA has clearly articulated the concept of value stating that “Fair value is about more than just price. A product or service that doesn’t meet any of the customer’s needs, causes foreseeable harm, or frustrates their objectives, is unlikely to offer fair value whatever the price. A product or service that has negligible or no obvious benefit for consumers is unlikely to provide fair value. And firms cannot act in good faith if they knowingly manufacture or distribute poor value products or services.”
So, value is about a holistic picture of interconnected factors which might include the following and which the FCA will be looking to scrutinise as a bigger picture:
- the product or service;
- customer-facing communications;
- consumer understanding of the product or service;
- consumer support, including for vulnerable customers;
- the needs of the target market; and
- the price paid compared to the overall benefits and applicable exclusions.
To withstand regulatory scrutiny applied to them on their delivery of fair value, firms will need robust and credible evidence of a range of relevant factors, including how:
- they understand the meaning of fair value and what the regulatory requirement for good outcomes means both in general and across the firm’s specific product and service lines;
- their products and services have been designed and promoted;
- they assess customer needs and objectives;
- they identify and respond to harms and potential harms; and
- their products / services are reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Good and poor practice insights on price and value
Good practice
Good and poor practice insights provide lessons from the learnings of others and give clarity around what the FCA are looking for when they scrutinise how a firm has applied its judgement to assessing and ensuring that it is providing fair value. The table below summarises some of the recent good practice findings by reference to what the FCA are looking for and why, and what “good” might look like:
|What are the FCA looking for?
|What would ‘good’ look like?
|Why are the FCA looking for this?
|The fair value outcome being deeply embedded into firm governance and decision-making
|
Robust fair value frameworks, governance, and monitoring, including ongoing reviews of design, price, product approvals and reviews, that have fair value considerations actively embedded into them. For example:
|To ensure that firms are gathering evidence, monitoring outcomes, identifying and addressing issues on an ongoing basis and are able to identify the possibility of a poor outcome and address it as part of the end-to-end decision-making process
|Fair value assessments that reflect decision-making in real time (i.e. fair value assessment should not be a retrospective exercise)
|A real-time record of how a firm has analysed and then made decisions about fair value in practice
|To ensure that firms are considering fair value from the outset and on an ongoing basis
|Fair value assessments that are informed by relevant context (i.e. by the other pillars of the Consumer Duty, products and services, consumer understanding, and consumer support)
|
Holistic fair value assessments that draw insights from a firm’s consideration of all four Consumer Duty outcomes, and inter-related rules and obligations (such as the cross-cutting obligations), including:
|To ensure that firms are considering the full context and meaning of value and have a complete and well-evidenced basis to conclude that their products and services are delivering fair value to their customers
|Clear understanding of the firm’s target market and granularity within that, for example, of differing customer objectives and differing customer uses and/or behaviours
|
Evidence that a firm understands its target market and the outcomes that it delivers into its target market, together with evidence that this understanding informs other aspects of the firm’s ongoing fair value assessment including:
|To ensure that firms are undertaking fair value assessments that are adequately comprehensive
|
Fair value assessments to include the total (or overall) price paid, including fees and charges, benefits and limitations
Differential pricing strategies that are supported by appropriate fair value assessments that evidence the firm’s analysis of and reasoning as to why different groups may pay different amounts and experience different outcomes (with caution around customers within the target market who may have characteristics of vulnerability and who may be less likely to receive fair value)
|
Evidence that a firm has made good use of relevant evidence and thought about how best to assess the overall price in the circumstances (for example, an investment firm has looked at the different kinds of investment customers and the full range of fees and charges, including third party charges, together with interest retained on any cash balances)
Evidence that the firm assesses each different price group for fair value supported by evidence that each customer group receives fair value and that:
|
To ensure that charging structures are well-considered and consider customer circumstances and the overall impact of charges (rather than charges in isolation)
To ensure that benefits that are used to justify prices charged are used by and valued by customers (for example, under-used features are removed) and customers are nudged to make use of available benefits
To ensure that differential pricing strategies are transparent, justified, and that consumers receive fair value and can understand their options and switch products and services as appropriate
To ensure that:
|Prompt and effective action in cases where consumers do not receive fair value
|Evidence of a clear plan to identify issues, address risk, take defined actions, and monitoring to ensure that appropriate intervention has improved outcomes
|To ensure that customers who may not have received fair value to be the subject of appropriate action and a timely outcome
In summary, the FCA are looking for firms to:
- make meaningful (not superficial) fair value assessments;
- understand who their products are for;
- understand how their products are used in practice;
- gather and use evidence of actual consumer behaviours;
- reflect efficiencies (for example, from economies of scale, or service deliveries that reduce overall costs) in charges applied to customers; and
- identify where fair value is not being delivered, learn from those experiences, address root causes, and take pro-active measures to improve customer outcomes.
Poor practice
In terms of what poor practice might look like, firms should note that the FCA has called out examples of the following:
- fair value assessments that are created after the event and/or based on retrospective analysis of fair value;
- fair value assessments that relate primarily to price and benefits and fail to consider wider relevant factors such as customer needs, how products are used in practice, consumer understanding and consumer support;
- data that supports findings (for example, poor customer engagement or customers not accessing benefits), which is not analysed or acted upon;
- grouping materially different products together into the same fair value assessment;
- target markets that are defined too broadly;
- fees that are not clearly explained or result in different outcomes for customers in similar circumstances without clear rationale;
- interest on cash balances retained without analysis of how this relates to the overall value received by customers;
- overlapping or duplicative charges; and
- advising customers that they are getting a low rate on cash balances without explaining the steps that might lead to a better outcome (for example, considering alternative products).
Consumer Duty outcomes focus – a broader look at regulatory findings
The FCA has published good and bad practice insights into several sectors of the ecosystem. As many findings are sector agnostic, here follows some generalised observations drawn from wider insights than those already reflected above:
|Good practice:
|Poor practice:
|
Customers:
|
Customers:
|
Customer understanding:
|
Customer understanding:
|
Products and services:
|
Products and services:
|
Vulnerability:
|
Vulnerability:
|
Policies and processes:
|
Policies and processes:
|
Third parties:
|
Third parties:
|
Data:
|
Data:
|
Continuous improvement:
|
Continuous improvement:
|
Culture, governance and oversight:
|
Culture, governance and oversight:
Conclusion
In simple terms, this is about firms being able to show that they place the customer at the centre of their operations, that they can make effective use of relevant data, and can make good consumer outcomes happen. This includes firms being able to understand real consumer problems, real consumer needs, and appreciate the significance of the lived experiences of real people. It means firms being able to drive into the relevant detail so that they can understand the root causes of poor outcomes, and can effect the necessary changes to deliver the improvements that are needed, and be able to validate that those changes have real and positive downstream effects on customer outcomes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]