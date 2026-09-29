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29 September 2026

Financial Services End Of Summer 2026 Postcard

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Travers Smith LLP

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Travers Smith's Financial Services and Markets team presents a comprehensive regulatory roadmap for Q4 2026, covering critical developments from the UK AIFM Review and cryptoassets regime to EU market integration reforms. This practical guide equips senior managers and compliance advisers with actionable priorities across asset management, fintech, payments, and ESG reporting as regulatory change accelerates in both UK and EU jurisdictions.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Tim Lewis,Phil Bartram,Natalie Lewis
+6 Authors
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With the summer drawing to a close and the final quarter of the year beckoning, the Financial Services and Markets team at Travers Smith has prepared an End of Summer Postcard to flag key regulatory priorities for Q4 2026 and beyond. 

The Postcard contains bite-size briefings on forthcoming developments affecting asset managers, financial market infrastructures, and fintech and payments firms to give senior managers and in-house legal and compliance advisers a practical "to do" list for the remainder of the year.

The topics covered in this year's End of Summer Postcard include:

  • The FCA's proposals under the UK AIFM Review
  • Proposed changes to the UK remuneration rules for solo-regulated asset managers
  • The implementation of the UK cryptoassets regime
  • The modernisation of UK payment services regulation
  • The new UK regulatory regime for operational incident reporting
  • Proposed changes to the UK client categorisation rules
  • The ongoing reform of the UK Senior Managers and Certification Regime
  • Changes to the UK regime for appointed representatives
  • The EU's Market Integration and Supervision Package and the Retail Investment Strategy
  • Reforms to the UK transaction reporting regime
  • The latest on the EU's SFDR 2.0 proposals and changes to the UK's ESG reporting rules for financial services firms

And lots more!

We hope the End of Summer 2026 Postcard is a useful guide to near-term implementation priorities, as well as slower burning areas to watch as the pace of regulatory change in the UK and the EU continues unabated. If you would like to discuss any of the developments covered in the Postcard in more detail, please get in touch with your usual Travers Smith contact or any of the individuals named at the end of the briefing.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Tim Lewis
Tim Lewis
Photo of Phil Bartram
Phil Bartram
Photo of Michael Raymond
Michael Raymond
Photo of Natalie Lewis
Natalie Lewis
Photo of Danny Riding
Danny Riding
Photo of Henriika Hara
Henriika Hara
Photo of Samuel Brewer
Samuel Brewer
Photo of James Barnard
James Barnard
Photo of Nick Glynn
Nick Glynn
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