Financial Services End Of Summer 2026 Postcard

With the summer drawing to a close and the final quarter of the year beckoning, the Financial Services and Markets team at Travers Smith has prepared an End of Summer Postcard to flag key regulatory priorities for Q4 2026 and beyond.

The Postcard contains bite-size briefings on forthcoming developments affecting asset managers, financial market infrastructures, and fintech and payments firms to give senior managers and in-house legal and compliance advisers a practical "to do" list for the remainder of the year.

The topics covered in this year's End of Summer Postcard include:

The FCA's proposals under the UK AIFM Review

Proposed changes to the UK remuneration rules for solo-regulated asset managers

The implementation of the UK cryptoassets regime

The modernisation of UK payment services regulation

The new UK regulatory regime for operational incident reporting

Proposed changes to the UK client categorisation rules

The ongoing reform of the UK Senior Managers and Certification Regime

Changes to the UK regime for appointed representatives

The EU's Market Integration and Supervision Package and the Retail Investment Strategy

Reforms to the UK transaction reporting regime

The latest on the EU's SFDR 2.0 proposals and changes to the UK's ESG reporting rules for financial services firms

And lots more!

We hope the End of Summer 2026 Postcard is a useful guide to near-term implementation priorities, as well as slower burning areas to watch as the pace of regulatory change in the UK and the EU continues unabated. If you would like to discuss any of the developments covered in the Postcard in more detail, please get in touch with your usual Travers Smith contact or any of the individuals named at the end of the briefing.

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