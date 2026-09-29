New Third Edition Of Our Leading Textbook Class Actions In England And Wales Published

Class actions continue to present a significant and evolving litigation risk for financial services firms. Recent years have seen a steady increase in securities class actions, competition collective proceedings...

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Class actions continue to present a significant and evolving litigation risk for financial services firms. Recent years have seen a steady increase in securities class actions, competition collective proceedings, large-scale consumer claims and representative actions.

Against this backdrop, we are pleased to announce that a third edition of our textbook on Class Actions in England and Wales, co-authored by HSF Kramer lawyers, has been published in the UK by Sweet & Maxwell. Edited by partners Damian Grave and Gregg Rowan, and knowledge counsel Maura McIntosh, the new edition has been co-authored by leading disputes lawyers across the firm, including financial services litigation partners Rupert Lewis, Simon Clarke and Chris Bushell. The book includes a chapter drawing on their extensive experience in defending shareholder claims.

The textbook is a practical guide for practitioners involved in class action litigation in the courts of England and Wales. Previous editions of the book have been cited in two Supreme Court decisions, Lloyd v Google (2021) and AXA Insurance UK PLC v Commissioners of Inland Revenue (2026).

The new third edition reflects significant developments since the last edition in 2022, including landmark decisions from the Supreme Court and other appellate courts. It also introduces new material on representative actions.

Commenting on the rise of securities class actions, Head of Financial Services Litigation, Rupert Lewis said:

"Claimant law firms and litigation funders are actively identifying potential targets for securities class actions, and the sums at stake can run into the hundreds of millions, or even billions, of pounds."

Click here to see a video from our financial services litigation partners discussing the risk of shareholder claims against financial services firms and listed companies. The link also includes videos by other authors discussing other areas covered in the textbook, such as consumer law claims and representative actions, which may also be of interest to financial services firms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.