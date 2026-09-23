Guernsey Strengthens Support For Finance Sector Innovation And Growth

Recent developments, including the licensing of a further Innovation Sandbox ("Sandbox") participant and the establishment of Guernsey's first Finance Sector Concierge ("Concierge"), reflect the priorities of Guernsey's Finance Sector Growth Strategy 2035 and its continued focus on promoting finance-sector innovation and attracting new business.

Innovation Sandbox reaches a further milestone

Launched in October 2025 as part of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission's ("GFSC") Digital Finance Initiative, the Sandbox enables businesses to engage with the GFSC at an early stage while developing and testing innovative products, services and business models.

On 6 August 2026, the GFSC announced that it had licensed a further Sandbox participant, a digital administrator. This demonstrates the Sandbox's practical application, particularly for digital finance propositions where early, tailored engagement may assist businesses in navigating Guernsey's regulatory framework.

The Finance Sector Concierge

The Concierge role commenced on 1 August 2026 and provides a single point of contact for businesses, investors and advisers considering Guernsey at an early stage. The Concierge will help prospective businesses understand and navigate the practical, regulatory and commercial aspects of establishing a presence in Guernsey. It will serve principally as a point of contact for those without an established connection to Guernsey, while complementing and working alongside local firms and agencies where a relationship is already in place.

Working with Guernsey Finance, Locate Guernsey, the GFSC and Guernsey's professional firms, the Concierge will provide a clear and coordinated route into Guernsey, connecting prospective businesses with the right people and resources to help them develop their proposals and approach the GFSC with well-informed expectations. This should support sound regulation, greater collaboration and broader international business opportunities, while strengthening Guernsey's position as a competitive and forward-looking international finance centre.