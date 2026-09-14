Listing Regime And Capital Markets – FCA Turnaround Times For UK Listings And Review Processes Over Christmas

The FCA has published details of its turnaround times over Christmas and New Year for reviewing documents, giving guidance and processing listing applications.

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Submissions made during the Christmas period will face extended response times, and advisers with time critical matters should engage early

The FCA has published details of its turnaround times over Christmas and New Year for reviewing documents, giving guidance and processing listing applications.

The FCA will not allocate documents or provide responses between Monday 21 December 2026 and Monday 4 January 2027, and these days will not count when calculating response times for documents and guidance requests.

The FCA webpage indicates when parties can expect a response from the FCA given this pause, based on the date of the initial submission. Advisers are encouraged to contact the FCA early about any time-critical matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.