Frontier AI And Cyber Resilience: What Financial Services Firms Need To Know Now

What's this about?

Frontier AI models can help firms identify and analyse their cyber vulnerabilities more quickly, but if used maliciously, can amplify cyber threats to firms' safety and soundness, customers, market integrity and financial stability. On 2 September 2026, both the FCA and the Bank of England published significant material on this subject simultaneously: the FCA released a multi-firm review setting out what it found from engaging with financial services firms on how they are using, testing and preparing for frontier AI models with cyber capabilities; and the Bank of England published a companion article on harness engineering, the practical design considerations firms must address to deploy frontier AI for cyber defence safely and effectively.

Together, these publications mark a step-change in regulatory focus. Frontier AI capabilities can outpace existing regulation and risk management practice, so firms using them should apply extra caution around consumer protection, governance and oversight. Whilst neither publication introduces new rules, guidance or regulatory expectations, the level of detail and the specific questions regulators ask firms to consider signal clearly the direction of travel. Financial services firms, particularly those that are small to medium-sized, should read both publications carefully and begin assessing their own readiness now.

Our Senior Compliance Manager, Nikesh Shah, says...

"These publications are a wake-up call for boards and senior leadership teams across financial services. The FCA and the Bank of England are not yet setting new rules, but they are building a detailed picture of good and poor practice, and firms that are not engaging with these questions now risk being on the wrong side of that picture when supervisory expectations harden. The message is clear: frontier AI is already a test of organisational resilience, not just a technical tool, and getting the governance, harness design, and remediation capacity right are the things that will matter most."

The points not to miss...

The harness matters more than the model itself

Firms using frontier AI models for cyber resilience say that the value they get from them is determined less by the models themselves and more by the technical and operational environment they are deployed in. A harness is the collection of tools, workflows, controls, data and operating environments that sit around a frontier AI model, and in cyber defence it helps translate model capability into outputs that can be reviewed, validated and acted upon in practice.

Harness design is a risk management and governance decision, not just a technical one

Access to a powerful AI model does not automatically create an effective cyber defence capability, a well-designed harness can help turn model capability into cyber defence outputs that are usable, explainable and capable of being acted upon. This means that the benefits organisations obtain from frontier AI may depend as much on harness design as on the underlying model itself.

No single harness approach is sufficient – modularity and flexibility are key

Firms can choose from a growing range of ways to build and operate AI harnesses, each with different strengths and limitations, including internally developed tools, vendor-provided platforms, managed third-party offerings and open-source components, and no single approach appears to provide a complete solution at this stage. Wrapper or orchestration layers can provide a way to coordinate multiple harnesses, reduce early dependency on a single model or vendor, and a modular architecture may help compare capabilities, support substitution between tools and preserve flexibility as frontier models and harness technologies continue to evolve.

Information sensitivity is a central risk management challenge

One of the practical challenges in applying frontier AI to cyber defence is deciding how much organisational information the model and harness should be allowed to access, model effectiveness is highly dependent on the quality and relevance of organisational context, including source code, asset and environment information, security architecture and control data. However, deciding what information can be safely provided to frontier AI models and harnesses remains a central risk management question, with relevant considerations including confidentiality, data protection, supplier assurance, information handling restrictions and potential misuse if a powerful model or harness were compromised.

Embedded controls must go beyond model-level guardrails

Governance decisions can be reflected through practical controls within the harness and its operating environment, including use-case restrictions, controlled user access, network isolation, environment segregation, monitoring, approval workflows, rules of engagement and controls that limit when and how users or systems can obtain access. Model-level or platform-level guardrails may therefore be only one part of the control design, with additional controls applied through the harness, user permissions and operating environment.

Vulnerability discovery is accelerating faster than firms' ability to respond – a "vulnerability wave" is coming

Frontier AI is changing the speed, scale and manner in which vulnerabilities can be discovered and may need to be addressed, with firms now able to identify weaknesses in software, systems and infrastructure rapidly, fundamentally changing how they view cyber resilience. Even where a substantial proportion of model outputs are ultimately discounted through expert review, the remaining volume of genuine vulnerabilities can still put considerable pressure on remediation teams, engineering resources and change management processes, and firms may need to understand where bottlenecks will arise and whether existing processes can accelerate without creating operational instability.

Traditional vulnerability prioritisation approaches are being challenged

Frontier AI models can combine multiple lower-rated security flaws (vulnerability chaining) and create alternative routes to compromise, and the relationships between vulnerabilities, systems and dependencies may not have been visible through traditional approaches to testing and scanning. This is encouraging firms to have a broader view of cyber risk that looks past severity ratings alone, emphasising a risk-based approach using factors such as exploitability, business service impact, prerequisites to exploit, risk-reduction controls and dependency on the vulnerable system.

Frontier AI is a stress test of existing organisational resilience – not just technical defences

Frontier AI is revealing whether firms have the right governance, risk ownership, engineering capacity and remediation processes needed to act on AI-generated vulnerability discovery, organisational readiness is the primary challenge. As firms use frontier AI to identify vulnerabilities, the importance of asset mapping, dependency management, risk ownership, remediation capacity and triage processes will rapidly become apparent, several firms have characterised frontier AI as a stress test of their existing cyber-resilience capabilities.

Third-party and supply chain risks are amplified

Firms highlighted the importance of supplier preparedness, cloud dependencies, software supply chain visibility and shared infrastructure, and some firms are already engaging suppliers on using AI-enabled vulnerability discovery, how they are validating findings, letting customers know, and whether they are able to remediate quickly. Across the wider supplier ecosystem, some third parties may have fewer engineering resources than larger firms, creating potential dependencies as AI-enabled vulnerability discovery and remediation activity increases.

Scaling frontier AI depends as much on people and processes as on technology

Harness effectiveness is not only about identifying potential issues, scaling is likely to depend on the capacity to triage, validate, prioritise and remediate outputs without overwhelming engineering, cyber or remediation teams, and on integration with existing engineering and security tooling. Scaling the use of frontier AI may therefore depend as much on people, processes and remediation capacity as on the AI capability itself.

Human judgement and governance must keep pace with model-enabled discovery

Although frontier AI is increasing the degree of automation in cyber resilience activities, firms report that human oversight remains critical. models can accelerate vulnerability discovery, code analysis and inform prioritisation, but firms continue to rely on specialist expertise to validate findings, assess relevance, determine priorities and make risk-based decisions. Governance forums, risk committees and senior leaders may need clearer visibility of how frontier AI affects vulnerability registers, remediation, supplier dependencies, risk and operational resilience, and firms may also need to distinguish between observed risks, firm-specific evidence and more speculative scenarios.

At a glance...