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1 September 2026

UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanner - July 2026

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Eversheds Sutherland

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This report looks at developments that happened in July 2026. It is the current position as of July 31, 2026 and may be subject to change.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Naomi Seward,Rachael Browning, and Liam Smith
This report looks at developments that happened in July 2026. It is the current position as of July 31, 2026 and may be subject to change.

In the latest edition of our UK Retail Finance Horizon Scanning report, Eversheds Sutherland highlights recent industry updates and upcoming developments affecting the retail finance and mortgages sectors, including:

  • Conduct: FCA action on access to basic bank accounts, financial promotions, market abuse and regulatory reforms supporting growth and competitiveness
  • Consumer Duty: updated FCA guidance on product design, fair value, consumer support, complaints handling and root cause analysis
  • Innovation: FCA developments on AI testing, AI governance and the Supercharged Sandbox
  • Consumer Credit: FCA consultations and policy direction on consumer credit financial promotions, customer outcomes, AI governance and Buy Now Pay Later implementation
  • Mortgages: proposed reforms to improve mortgage access and further work on the later life lending market

Download the full report 

Originally published August 03, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Naomi Seward
Naomi Seward
Photo of Rachael Browning
Rachael Browning
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Liam Smith
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