Economic Development Supports The Fund Foundry, As Finance Sector Growth Strategy Implementation Continues

The States of Guernsey has committed £25,000 to support the Fund Foundry programme, a pioneering initiative designed to help first-time and emerging fund managers establish Guernsey-domiciled investment funds.

Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

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First published by the States of Guernsey.

As part of its continued implementation of the Strategy, the Committee for Economic Development has agreed to provide £25,000 towards the operational delivery of the Fund Foundry programme, a Guernsey-based initiative designed to support first-time and emerging fund managers.

The Fund Foundry was launched earlier this year by not-for-profit Foundry Partners LBG. It aims to identify five first-time or emerging fund managers, from a global applicant pool, and support them through a structured twelve-month programme as they establish Guernsey domiciled investment funds and grow their fund management businesses.

The programme represents a collaboration between the private sector and government. The Committee's funding will provide support for the operational costs of delivering the programme, in its first year.

Separately, the Fund Foundry’s private sector partners provide grants to the selected fund managers towards the cost of establishing a fund in Guernsey such as legal, fund administration and audit costs, together with twelve months of mentoring and wider industry support.

Participant selection is undertaken independently by the Fund Foundry's selection panel, with any funds launched through the programme subject to established regulatory processes.

The Fund Foundry programme starts from November this year, with the shortlisted cohort due for selection in October. Applications are now open until the end of August. More information on the programme can be found at https://guernsey-foundry.com.

Deputy Rhona Humphreys, Chair of the Strategy’s Financial Growth Forum, and Finance Lead for the Committee for Economic Development, said:

“Growing Guernsey's fund management capability is an important part of delivering the Finance Sector Growth Strategy. Supporting first-time and emerging fund managers was identified as one of the Strategy's key recommendations, and the Fund Foundry is an excellent example of industry developing an innovative solution, with government providing targeted support to help bring that initiative to life. By encouraging first-time and emerging managers to choose Guernsey as the domicile for their investment funds, we can strengthen higher value economic activity and build on our long established position as an international funds centre."

Dirk Bischof, Programme Director for the Fund Foundry, said:

“The Fund Foundry is the first programme of its kind from any international finance centre. Five places, twelve months, every asset class. The infrastructure has been here for decades. What was missing was a structured route in for first-time and emerging fund managers.”

Darren Stephens, Director of Finance Sector Development, said:

"The Fund Foundry fills an important gap in Guernsey's funds offering by providing a structured route for first-time and emerging fund managers to launch Guernsey-domiciled funds. It reflects the strength of collaboration across the island's finance sector, with government, industry bodies and private sector firms each playing their part in supporting the next generation of fund management activity."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

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