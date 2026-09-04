Emerging Market Practice Trends—UK Listing Regime And Public Offers Regime

Two years into the UK's reformed capital markets framework, this analysis examines how listed companies are navigating the new disclosure landscape under UKLR, POATR, and FCA Prospectus Rules. The old premium listing model has been replaced with a disclosure-based framework that offers greater flexibility but demands earlier, more complete announcements and shifts verification burdens onto boards and advisers. With two years of significant transactions now on record, this article identifies emerging market-

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Two years into the UK’s reformed capital markets framework, this article provides an analysis of how listed companies are actually navigating the new disclosure landscape—and where practice has yet to settle.

The UK Listing Rules (UKLR), the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATR), and the FCA's Prospectus Rules (PRM) sourcebook have together replaced the architecture of premium listings, class 1 circulars, and EU-derived prospectus requirements with an entirely new regime.

The old model—announce at signing, follow with an FCA-approved circular, put it to a shareholder vote—no longer exists. In its place is a disclosure-based framework that gives issuers greater flexibility but demands earlier, more complete announcements and shifts the verification burden onto boards and their advisers.

With two years of significant transactions now on the record and the first six months of the public offers regime in force, firmer market-practice trends are becoming identifiable—but so are the areas of continuing variation and regulatory focus.

In this article, we analyse significant transactions announced under UKLR 7 and the Main Market secondary issuances under the POATR/PRM, examining disclosure structure, voluntary content, risk factors, board statements, the fairness statement route, the further issuance exemption, and the FCA's first substantive supervisory commentary in Primary Market Bulletin 64.

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