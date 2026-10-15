Guernsey Digital Assets - October 2026 Update

On 24 July 2026, the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) published its response to its recent Supporting Growth with Digital Finance consultation, together with new guidance on the tokenisation of assets.

The announcement forms part of the GFSC’s Digital Finance Initiative and supports Guernsey’s Finance Sector Growth Strategy 2035.

Following strong industry support, the GFSC concluded that Guernsey’s existing technology-neutral regulatory framework is fit for purpose to support digital finance, but will be refined to reduce complexity, provide greater regulatory clarity and facilitate innovation.

Key measures include:

the introduction of guidance to support the tokenisation of real world assets;

permitting the use of public blockchains for fund tokenisation;

clarifying the regulatory treatment of tokenised securities and insurance-linked securities;

supporting the use of smart contracts;

removing restrictions on virtual asset service providers (VASPs) vis-à-vis retail customers; and

simplifying reporting requirements in respect of digital finance activity.

The GFSC will also simplify and clarify licensing requirements, enabling some existing licensed investment and insurance businesses to undertake certain VASP activities without obtaining an additional VASP licence.

These reforms strengthen Guernsey’s position as a trusted and competitive international digital finance centre while maintaining robust regulatory standards.

Further feedback and rules on stablecoins are expected to be issued in autumn 2026.

Frequently asked questions

What are the key changes to Guernsey's digital finance regulations announced in July 2026?

The GFSC announced several key measures including new guidance on asset tokenisation, permission to use public blockchains for fund tokenisation, clarification on regulatory treatment of tokenised securities, support for smart contracts, removal of restrictions on VASPs serving retail customers, and simplified reporting requirements. The GFSC will also streamline licensing so some existing licensed businesses can undertake certain VASP activities without obtaining an additional VASP licence.

Does Guernsey need a new regulatory framework for digital finance?

No, the GFSC concluded that Guernsey's existing technology-neutral regulatory framework is fit for purpose to support digital finance. However, the framework will be refined to reduce complexity, provide greater regulatory clarity, and facilitate innovation while maintaining robust regulatory standards.

When will regulations on stablecoins be issued in Guernsey?

Further feedback and rules specifically addressing stablecoins are expected to be issued by the GFSC in autumn 2026.