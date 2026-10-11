Captive Insurance In Guernsey

Europe’s leading captive domicile

Guernsey provides organisations with a proven gateway to captive success

As market conditions become more complex and corporate risk profiles evolve, Guernsey offers an established, practical and internationally respected platform for captive insurance and risk financing.

What are captives and why do they matter?

A captive insurance company is a licensed insurance or reinsurance company established primarily to insure or reinsure the risks of its parent organisation or affiliated companies.

Captives can range from single-parent structures to multi-owner facilities, Protected Cell Companies (PCCs) and Incorporated Cell Companies (ICCs).

Captives can help organisations:

Fund deductibles and retain appropriate risks

Support global insurance programmes and optimise access to reinsurance capacity

Improve visibility over claims trends and underwriting performance

Finance emerging, volatile or difficult-to-insure risks

Stabilise long-term insurance costs and strengthen enterprise risk management

Develop solutions where traditional market placements alone may not fully meet the organisation’s needs

The 2026 Airmic Captives Survey estimates that Airmic members spend more than £5.5 billion in annual premium through their captives and hold more than £25 billion in captive assets under management, demonstrating the scale and importance of captives to modern corporate risk management.

Why Guernsey?

Guernsey is Europe’s leading captive insurance domicile, home to 322 licensed captive insurers, including 196 standalone captives and 126 cell captives and one of the world’s most established international insurance centres, helping businesses take control through experience, innovation and opportunity.

The jurisdiction combines long-standing insurance expertise with a specialist ecosystem across captives, reinsurance, alternative risk transfer and supporting professional services.

Europe’s leading captive domicile

World-leading innovation in Protected Cell and Incorporated Cell Companies

Proportionate, internationally respected regulation

Close links to London and global insurance and reinsurance markets

A stable legal, political and tax-neutral environment for international business

The 2026 Airmic Captives Survey underlines Guernsey’s position, with the jurisdiction accounting for more than 60% of the captives represented in the survey.

Against the backdrop of renewed UK interest in captive insurance, Guernsey provides established tailor-made solutions available today: supported by deep captive expertise evidenced across a wide range of corporate risk financing strategies.

Guernsey has been awarded European Domicile of the Year in five of the last six Captive Review Awards, including the 2025 awards.

“Guernsey stands out for its comprehensive case studies, innovative structures, responsiveness, internal improvements, industry engagement initiatives and support for captives.” Captive Review Awards Judges 2025

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For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.