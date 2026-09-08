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8 September 2026

Catch-up On Financial Services Regulatory News With A Round-up Of Our Summer 2026 Articles

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Hit refresh on the FSR news browser after the long, hot summer with our handy review of developments in June, July and August.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Hywel Jenkins,Marina Reason,Kelesi Blundell
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As the Financial Services and Markets Bill continues to progress down the legislative runway, we review some of this summer’s key developments with a round-up of our June, July and August articles that cover a range of developments and proposals:

  • Also on the Consumer Duty, we looked at the FCA’s proposed targeted changes to address concerns about the disproportionate impact on wholesale firms. This consultation also closes soon, 18 September. Our article, Consumer Duty: FCA consults on clarifications to scope and proportionality, provides an assessment of the key changes and sets out the Supervisory and Enforcement perspectives.

  • As the sands shifted in Whitehall, we covered the then Chancellor’s valedictory address in Mansion House 2026 speech: financial system rewiring remains a work in progress. Topics included: the ring-fencing regime reform consultations, the consultation on modernising payment services regulation, UK-US collaboration in the Transatlantic Taskforce for Markets of the Future, other tokenisation-related initiatives, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Hywel Jenkins
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Marina Reason
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Chris Ninan
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Kelesi Blundell
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Jon Ford
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