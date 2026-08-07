Why Guernsey Is Attracting A New Generation Of Emerging Fund Managers

Launching a first fund has never been easy. But today's emerging managers are operating in a markedly different environment to those who entered the market a decade ago.

Fundraising cycles are longer, investor expectations have evolved and competition for capital has intensified. At the same time, technological advances, more international investor networks and greater geographic flexibility have lowered barriers to establishing an independent platform. For talented investors looking to build their own businesses, the opportunities are significant, but so are the decisions that shape long-term success.

Increasingly, managers are looking beyond the immediate objective of launching Fund I and thinking about how to create a business that can grow, attract global capital and support future fundraising rounds. In that context, the choice of fund domicile has become a strategic decision rather than simply an operational one.

What matters most to emerging managers?

While every manager's journey is different, several themes consistently emerge during discussions with founders preparing to launch their first fund.

Speed to market remains critical. Managers want to focus their time and resources on fundraising and investment opportunities rather than navigating unnecessary complexity.

Cost efficiency is another priority. First-time managers are often balancing institutional expectations with finite resources and are seeking structures that deliver credibility without imposing disproportionate costs.

Just as importantly, managers require access to global capital pools, flexibility to accommodate different investor bases and a framework that can scale as their business develops.

The most successful launches rarely optimise for a single factor. Instead, they strike a balance between efficiency, governance, investor expectations and long-term growth potential.

Why Guernsey is attracting attention

Against this backdrop, Guernsey is increasingly being considered by emerging managers looking to build sustainable investment businesses.

The jurisdiction combines a proportionate regulatory environment, established professional expertise and a strong international reputation. The result is a platform that supports managers not only at launch but throughout their evolution into established investment businesses.

For many managers, the Guernsey Private Investment Fund (PIF) has become a particularly attractive option. Designed for sophisticated investors, the regime combines institutional credibility with flexibility and efficiency. Key features include a one-business-day approval process, no cap on investor numbers and broad suitability across private equity, venture capital, private credit and hybrid strategies.

Importantly, Guernsey's appeal extends beyond regulation. The island's long-established funds industry, deep private wealth expertise and growing venture capital ecosystem have helped create an environment where managers can access specialist support and connect with experienced investors and advisers.

Building for the long term

One of the biggest misconceptions among first-time managers is that launching a fund is the end goal.

In reality, Fund I often represents the foundation for something much larger. Managers are increasingly focused on creating enduring investment businesses that can attract future capital, expand teams and develop long-term investor relationships.

This shift in mindset is encouraging more founders to seek support networks alongside legal and regulatory solutions. Mentorship, industry introductions and practical commercial guidance can all play an important role during the formative stages of a manager's journey.

It is against this backdrop that initiatives such as the Fund Foundry have emerged. We are proud to be a sponsor of the programme, which supports first-time and emerging fund managers through a structured 12-month programme of mentoring, practical guidance and industry introductions. By bringing together leading legal, administration, audit, banking and technology providers, Fund Foundry is designed to help managers navigate the challenges of launching and growing a successful investment business. The application window for the first cohort closes on 1 September 2026. Further information including full programme details and application criteria is available here.

A changing landscape

The emerging manager landscape continues to evolve. As private wealth, family offices and entrepreneurial capital play an increasingly important role in private markets, managers who can combine compelling investment strategies with scalable business foundations are likely to be best positioned for long-term success.

For many founders, the question is no longer simply how to launch a fund. It is how to create an investment platform capable of growing with investors, opportunities and ambitions over time.

And increasingly, Guernsey is finding its place in that conversation.