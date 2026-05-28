Guernsey’s PIF Reforms: Evergreen Opportunities

The alternative funds market is experiencing a structural transformation as investors increasingly demand access to long-term investment strategies without the rigid lockups of traditional closed-ended funds. Evergreen fund structures are emerging as a compelling solution, offering periodic liquidity while maintaining long-term investment horizons across asset classes like private credit, real estate, and infrastructure. Guernsey's 2025 reforms to its Private Investment Fund regime have removed critical bar

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First published in the Financial Times.

The alternative funds market is undergoing a structural shift. Investors, particularly within private capital and wealth channels, are increasingly seeking access to long-term strategies without the rigid lockups traditionally associated with closed-ended funds. At the same time, daily dealing open-ended structures are often ill-suited to less liquid asset classes such as private credit, real estate and infrastructure. This mismatch is driving demand for more flexible fund models that can balance liquidity with long-term investment horizons.

Evergreen structures have emerged as a compelling response. By allowing periodic subscriptions and redemptions, they offer a middle ground between permanence of capital and investor flexibility and are becoming an increasingly important feature of the evolving alternatives landscape.

Evergreen funds: flexibility without daily dealing

Evergreen funds occupy a distinct position between closed-ended and daily dealing open-ended structures. They provide periodic liquidity—often quarterly or semi-annually—while allowing managers to maintain long-term investment strategies and recycle capital. They are not “open-ended” in the retail sense, but they offer meaningful flexibility for investors who want access to alternative asset classes without being locked in for a decade or more.

This format has been particularly attractive to private capital clients, high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and family offices. These investors look for long-term exposure combined with the ability to adjust allocations as circumstances change. The PIF’s requirement that investors be “qualified” fits naturally with this market, reinforcing its alignment with private wealth channels rather than mass-market distribution.

Popular asset classes for evergreen structures

The growing popularity of evergreen funds is tied to the rise of semi-liquid alternative asset classes. Many strategies benefit from a structure that allows periodic liquidity but cannot support daily subscriptions and redemptions. Common examples include private credit strategies, ranging from diversified loan books to speciality finance; real estate income funds, where rental yields allow regular valuation updates; and infrastructure or renewable energy assets with predictable cash flows.

This format is equally attractive for secondaries strategies, where liquidity events occur more frequently than in traditional private equity, and for venture debt or growth credit portfolios that regularly recycle capital. Income generative alternatives—such as leasing arrangements or royalty-based investments—also map naturally onto periodic liquidity models. These strategies all combine long-term investment horizons with recurring capital movements, making them well-suited to Guernsey’s modernised PIF regime.

Removing the investor cap: new structural flexibility

Under the original PIF regime, a fund could have no more than 50 investors, with no more than 30 new investors per year after the first year. For smaller closed-ended vehicles, this restriction was usually manageable. However, for open-ended and evergreen funds, which allow investors to subscribe and redeem at set intervals, this rule was effectively prohibitive. Even modest turnover could push a fund over the cap, creating operational and regulatory risk.

The 2025 reforms addressed this issue directly by removing the numerical limit. This single change opened an entirely new use case for the PIF: fund models built on periodic subscriptions and redemptions can now operate without the structural friction that previously made the PIF unworkable in this context. At the same time, the reform broadened the PIF’s suitability for certain open-ended funds aimed at qualified investors, giving managers a lighter and more agile alternative to a fully authorised open-ended product.

A new home for open-ended‑ funds

While evergreen structures have been the most visible beneficiaries of the reforms, the updated PIF is now an option for certain open-ended funds. Managers operating sophisticated, NAV-based open-ended strategies—particularly those aimed at qualified investors—can use the PIF to benefit from faster launch times, proportionate regulation and lower operational costs. For hedge style models, alternative UCITS-type strategies or open-ended total return funds, the PIF now offers a credible, streamlined alternative to a fully authorised Guernsey open-ended vehicle. The reform therefore broadens Guernsey’s range of solutions for managers seeking flexibility without compromising on regulatory standing.

As demand for semi-liquid strategies continues to grow, managers are placing greater emphasis on jurisdictions that can accommodate evolving fund structures without adding unnecessary complexity. Guernsey’s recent reforms to the PIF regime reflect a pragmatic response to this shift, aligning the island more closely with the needs of managers and investors operating in an increasingly flexible private capital environment.

Evergreen strategies and periodic liquidity models are becoming an increasingly important feature of the alternative landscape. Jurisdictions that can combine flexibility with regulatory credibility will be best positioned to support this next phase of market development, with Guernsey well placed to play a central role.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

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