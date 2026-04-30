GIFA Strengthens Industry Messaging To Support Off Island Promotion Of Guernsey Funds

The Guernsey Investment & Funds Association (GIFA) is strengthening the international positioning of Guernsey’s funds industry through a coordinated programme of messaging, engagement and practical support for members designed to help them promote Guernsey more effectively in off island markets.

As part of this work, GIFA has been developing clear, evidence-based materials to support off-island promotion, providing members with data insights and case studies for sharing with fund managers, investors, and intermediaries. This work is being delivered in collaboration with key stakeholders, including Guernsey Finance, to ensure a consistent and impactful message in priority markets.

A recent industry panel session, held at Les Cotils, brought together representatives from across fund administration, legal, tax and regulatory sectors to discuss how best to articulate Guernsey’s strengths in an increasingly competitive global market. The panel was moderated by GIFA’s Marketing Subcommittee Chair, Rebecca Booth, and included Matt Brehaut, Partner at Carey Olsen, Greg Kok, Managing Director at IQ-EQ, Jo Huxtable, Tax Partner at Deloitte, Katy Hodgetts, Chair of GIFA, and Gillian Browning, Deputy Director General of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Rebecca Booth opened the event, attended by over 100 GIFA members, by explaining that the challenge was not the strength of Guernsey’s proposition, but how consistently it is communicated.

“The strength of Guernsey’s proposition is well established, but we need to be better at communicating it consistently. GIFA has developed practical, data‑led materials which support off island business development by assisting firms to clearly articulate why Guernsey remains competitive against larger jurisdictions,” she said.

Mr Brehaut showcased Guernsey’s position as a leading international funds jurisdiction, with capital flowing from more than 120 jurisdictions and total assets under management exceeding one trillion dollars.

Speakers highlighted Guernsey’s commercial advantages, including cost efficiency, speed to market and simplicity compared to many onshore and EU domiciles. Katy Hodgetts noted that new research shared by GIFA showed overall fund costs in Guernsey are typically 20 to 30 percent lower than comparable European structures, delivering significant savings over the life of a fund.

Tax neutrality and certainty were also identified as decisive factors in structuring decisions.

Jo Huxtable explained: “Tax neutrality is really important. Jurisdictions that add tax complexity or uncertainty will struggle to compete. Guernsey’s tax regime is simple, certain and stable, and that consistency, alongside strong international alignment, gives advisers and investors confidence when making long term structuring decisions.”

The panel also challenged the assumption that an EU domicile is required to access European capital, noting that National Private Placement Regimes (NPPR) continue to provide an effective and commercially flexible route to market for Guernsey funds.

Service quality and regulatory accessibility were highlighted as further differentiators. Mr Kok shared that Guernsey’s depth of technical expertise and responsiveness compared favourably with other international fund jurisdictions.

From a regulatory perspective, Gillian Browning said that: "The GFSC is available to meet prospective businesses and adopts an accessible and collaborative approach. 2025 saw 37 new Private Investment Funds being launched, a record for the island, alongside growing interest in specialist strategies including defence, digital finance and natural capital."

To support off island meetings, GIFA has developed a complementary paper, which provides a practical and data-led comparison of fund domiciliation options.

Katy Hodgetts added: “Guernsey has a clear and compelling proposition. As an industry, we need to ensure that is consistently and confidently communicated in our key markets. GIFA’s role is to support that collective voice, providing practical tools and aligned messaging that help drive real business development activity.”

GIFA is encouraging firms across the funds sector to engage with these resources, align around shared messaging and participate in coordinated off island promotion to strengthen Guernsey’s profile and reinforce its position as the international home for funds.

Originally published by GIFA.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.