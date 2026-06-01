The Fund Foundry Launches To Back First-time And Emerging Fund Managers From Guernsey

A 12-month structured programme, five places, £25,000 service voucher per cohort member. Twenty-six industry partners committed. Applications open July 2026.

Foundry Partners (LBG), a Guernsey-based not-for-profit, launched the Fund Foundry, the first programme in the Crown Dependencies to offer support for first-time and emerging fund managers across every asset class. The Programme was unveiled at the Guernsey Funds Forum in London on 14 May 2026. The Programme debuted on 14 May at the Guernsey Funds Forum in London with twenty-six industry and government partners committed to support the first cohort. Applications open July 2026.

The Fund Foundry selects five managers each year from a competitive global shortlist, gives each a £25,000 service voucher redeemable against legal costs, fund administration and audit in year one, registers their funds through an established Guernsey Financial Services Commission (GFSC) pathway, provides them with a structured support package including pairing every cohort member with a dedicated mentor from an established fund manager. Opportunities for interactions with prospect LPs are provided throughout the programme.

Service Provider sponsors include law firms Walkers, Bedell Cristin, Carey Olsen, Mourant, Ogier and Stephenson Harwood; fund administrators JTC, Imperium, IQEQ, Gravity and NSM; auditors Grant Thornton ; with Butterfield, Tenn Capital, Artemis Fiduciaries and DataGardener providing banking, specialist lending , corporate services and technology solutions. Cazenove Capital, Firstminute Capital, Hedosophia, Keeling Capital, Rocq Capital, Osney Capital and White Star Capital join as Fund Manager Partners who will comprise the panel that will select the first cohort and provide mentoring to them. The Programme is supported by the Guernsey Investment Fund Association, the Guernsey International Business Association, Locate Guernsey and Guernsey Finance, alongside the States of Guernsey Committee for Economic Development.

“I run a sustainable funds advisory business and for those emerging managers we work with, the support that the Fund Foundry provides will be of critical assistance in enabling them to reduce the time and cost of getting to first close. This initiative fills a gap in the Guernsey funds offering and offers significant opportunities to attract the next generation of fund managers to the island." - Justin Sykes, Programme Director, The Fund Foundry

Why emerging managers, why now

Emerging managers are the part of the funds market where capital formation is hardest and where the long-run returns data is most compelling. Spinouts from established GPs, sector specialists and operators turning into investors are the people building tomorrow’s mid-market franchises, but the gap between a credible investment thesis and a functioning, regulated first fund is wide. Most never close it. The ones who do typically spend twelve to twenty-four months in setup, burn through founder savings, and arrive at first close with a diluted vehicle that is harder to scale.

“Emerging managers in Europe consistently identify the same obstacles to launch. Not strategy, not deal flow, but the operational lift of standing up a regulated fund vehicle in a credible jurisdiction, alongside the difficulty of securing initial LP commitments without a track record at the GP level.” - Rebecca Booth, Programme Director, The Fund Foundry

LP access is the second obstacle. First-time managers without an institutional anchor face a chicken-and-egg problem: allocators want to see a closed fund before committing, and the fund cannot close without commitments. The result is that genuinely talented GPs who would deliver real returns either give up, raise on retail terms that hobble the economics, or take warehouse capital on terms they later regret.

Why Guernsey

Guernsey has been a major funds jurisdiction for over sixty years. The Bailiwick holds over £300 billion in fund assets across more than 1,500 vehicles, regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, with a service provider community already familiar to institutional allocators in London, Continental Europe, North America and the Middle East. The GFSC operates a Private Investment Fund regime that can register a fund in one business day, alongside a Sandbox and a Concierge service for new entrants. Costs to launch and operate a Guernsey fund are materially lower than in onshore or other IFC equivalents, and the regulatory perimeter is well understood by every credible LP.

“The Fund Foundry is the first programme of its kind from any International Finance Centre. Five places, twelve months, every asset class. The infrastructure has been here for decades. What was missing was a structured route in for first-time and emerging managers.” - Dirk Bischof, Programme Director, The Fund Foundry

How the Programme responds

The Fund Foundry couples the jurisdiction’s infrastructure with three things emerging managers cannot easily buy. A £25,000 service voucher reduces the cost of Guernsey legal, fund administration and audit costs. A regulatory fast-track moves cohort members through the GFSC’s Private Investment Fund (PIF) pathway in days rather than months. And a dedicated mentor, drawn from established managers, sits alongside each cohort member for the full twelve months.

Applications open in July 2026. A shortlist of twenty emerging managers will travel to Guernsey at the end of September 2026 for a two-day on-island selection event, after which the cohort of five enters the full programme from November 2026. The Programme takes no fee, no equity and no carry from cohort members.

Programme details

Cohort size . Five emerging managers selected from a shortlist of up to 20. Open globally. Every asset class.

. Five emerging managers selected from a shortlist of up to 20. Open globally. Every asset class. Service voucher. Up to £25,000 per manager contribution to Guernsey legal, fund administration and audit costs.

Up to £25,000 per manager contribution to Guernsey legal, fund administration and audit costs. Regulatory fast-track. GFSC Private Investment Fund registration in one business day, plus access to the regulator’s Sandbox and Concierge service.

GFSC Private Investment Fund registration in one business day, plus access to the regulator’s Sandbox and Concierge service. Technical Support: Each cohort member is provided with a structured support package that includes pairing with a dedicated mentor from an established fund manager.

Each cohort member is provided with a structured support package that includes pairing with a dedicated mentor from an established fund manager. LP access. Opportunities for interactions with prospect LPs are provided throughout the programme.

Opportunities for interactions with prospect LPs are provided throughout the programme. Programme economics. No programme fee, no equity, no carry taken from cohort members.

Key dates. Launch 14 May 2026, Guernsey Funds Forum, London. Applications open July 2026. Shortlist confirmed September 2026. On-island selection event end of September 2026. Cohort 1 enters the full programme from November 2026.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.