UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of May 12, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

UK Parliament approves Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 : On May 14, 2025, the UK Parliament approved the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, which were laid before Parliament on 23 and 24 April 2025 and which impose further trade sanctions on Russia, including certain dealings in further categories of chemicals, plastics, metals, machinery and electronics, technological information and synthetic diamonds. (Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2 - Hansard - UK Parliament; 24th Report from the Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee; https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/504/contents/made).

: On May 14, 2025, the UK Parliament approved the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2025, which were laid before Parliament on 23 and 24 April 2025 and which impose further trade sanctions on Russia, including certain dealings in further categories of chemicals, plastics, metals, machinery and electronics, technological information and synthetic diamonds. (Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2 - Hansard - UK Parliament; 24th Report from the Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee; https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/504/contents/made). OFSI extends General Licence relating to Amsterdam Trade Bank to May 2030: On May 12, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/1678476, which authorises Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V ("ATB") to make or receive certain payments in connection with inter alia the winding down of transactions with ATB and ATB's insolvency proceedings, subject to certain terms and conditions.The amendments permit the bankruptcy trustees of Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V to fulfil their statutory functions as bankruptcy trustees, and extends the expiry date of the general licence to 12 May 2030. (12.05.2022_Amsterdam_Trade_Bank_N.V_wind_down_-_basic_needs_-_insolvency_payments_-_PN_INT-2022-1678476__Final___002_.pdf; https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6821e9aaf16c0654b19060f1/INT.2022.1678476_Amsterdam_Trade_Bank_N.V_-_winding_down_-_basic_needs_-_insolvency_GL__Final___002_.pdf).

IRAN SANCTIONS

UK High Court refuses security for costs application where sanctioned party's frozen funds are already held by the defendant in claim affected by the impact of US sanctions: On May 14, 2025, judgment was handed down in a security for costs application in Virgo Marine and Nixie Marine Inc v Reed Smith LLP, Reed Smith LLP v Barclays Bank Plc [2025] EWHC 1157 (Comm). Virgo and Nixie Marine previously paid $13 million to Reed Smith, as escrow agent, in relation to the purchase of an oil tanker. Prior to completion of the sale, Virgo was designated as a US SDN. Reed Smith instructed its bank, Barclays, to freeze the funds. Reed Smith later concluded that it was not subject to US sanctions, and instructed Barclays to return the funds to Virgo and Nixie; however, Barclays has refused to do so. Reed Smith applied for security for costs to cover both its and Barclays' costs to trial. Foxton J refused the application, concluding that it would not be just in all the circumstances. (https://www.bailii.org/cgi-bin/format.cgi?doc=/ew/cases/EWHC/Comm/2025/1157.html).

SYRIA SANCTIONS

UK Parliamentary Committee debates Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2025: On May 13, 2025, the Delegated Legislation Committee debated the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 which revoked certain UK sanctions measures on some sectors of the Syrian economy, including transport, trade, energy and finance. (Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 20 - Hansard - UK Parliament; https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/507/contents/made).

OTHER SANCTIONS

