UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of April 21, 2025

Russia Sanctions

UK issues sectoral software sanctions guidance under Russia regime : On April 24, 2025, the UK Government published guidance on the sectoral software sanctions under the Russia Regime following revisions to the Russia sanctions regulations pursuant to the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2025. Among other things, the guidance provides information on compliance with these sanctions and a description of what information to include in licence applications related to the corresponding prohibitions. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/complying-with-sectoral-software-sanctions/complying-with-sectoral-software-sanctions)

: On April 24, OFSI amended general licence INT/2023/3263556, which authorises payments and certain activities relating to the insolvency proceedings of certain GTLK companies. The amendment extends the General Licence by five years to 31 July 2030. (INT-2023-3263556_GL.pdf) UK updates General Trade Licence and related guidance on Russian synthetic diamonds processed in third countries : On April 24, 2025, the UK government updated its general trade licence for sanctioned Russian diamonds processed in third countries to align the definition of 'relevant processed diamond' with the updated Russia Regulations, namely to clarify that the prohibitions apply to diamonds mined in Russia. The UK government updates its associated guidance and updated a notice to importers in relation to these changes. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/general-trade-licence-for-sanctioned-russian-diamonds-processed-in-third-countries#full-publication-update-history; Guidance on third country processed Russian synthetic diamonds measures - GOV.UK; https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-importers-2953-russia-import-sanctions#full-publication-update-history)

Syria Sanctions

UK government updates 348 entries on the UK Sanctions List under the Syria regime : On April 25, 2025, the UK government amended 348 entries on the UK sanctions list to reflect amendments to the Syria (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The statement of reasons for these entries has been amended to reflect the changed political situation in Syria and the amended regulations designations. (Notice_Syria_250425.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-bolsters-support-for-syrian-people-by-amending-syria-sanctions)

Other Sanctions

UK revises open general export licence for oil and gas exploration : On April 23, 2025, the ECJU published Notice to Exporters 2025/10 noting a revision to 'Open general export licence oil and gas exploration: dual use items' to reinclude the UK Continental Shelf as a permitted destination. (Open General Export Licence (Oil and Gas Exploration: Dual-Use Items)

