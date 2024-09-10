UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of September 2, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. Russia Sanctions

2. Iran Sanctions

UK Government adds four entries to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime: On September 2, 2024, the UK Government added Abdolfatah Ahvazian, Benham Shahriyari, Hamad Fazeli and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Unit 700 to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime. They are each believed to have been involved in hostile activity by the Government of Iran or by an armed group backed by the Government of Iran. All four entries are now subject to an asset freeze. (Notice_Iran_020924.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

3. Israel Sanctions

4. Other Sanctions

UK Government updates its training resources for export control compliance: On September 6, 2024, the UK Government updated its export control compliance training page to provide details of a new upcoming training course and to provide links to webinar videos. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/export-control-training-bulletin)

