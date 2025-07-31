ARTICLE
31 July 2025

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of July 21, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...
In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia sanctions

Global Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Person Sanctions

Other sanctions

  • OFSI adds licensing ground for return of funds to non-designated persons from designated money services businesses: On July 23, 2025, Section 6.6 of OFSI's General Guidance was updated to include a licensing ground permitting OFSI to issue a licence to allow funds to be returned to a non-designated person from a designated money service business, subject to certain terms and conditions. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/financial-sanctions-general-guidance/uk-financial-sanctions-general-guidance?).
  • OFSI launches consultation on enforcement policies and processes: On July 22, 2025, OFSI launched a consultation to seek views on proposed changes to its enforcement policies and processes. OFSI has identified revisions to its enforcement processes that could enable it to resolve cases more efficiently, improving the delivery of public enforcement actions and reducing burdens on OFSI and on subject firms or individuals. Among other things, OFSI is seeking views on: changes to its public case assessment guidance and penalty discounts for voluntary disclosure and co-operation; the introduction of various schemes to streamline the investigation and settlement process; and changes to OFSI's statutory maximum penalties. The consultation will run until October 13, 2025. (Improving civil enforcement processes for financial sanctions - GOV.UK).
  • OFSI publishes cryptoassets threat assessment report: On July 21, 2025, OFSI published its Cryptoassets Threat Assessment Report. The report identifies key evasion threats, red flags that businesses should be aware of, and guidance on areas where compliance could be strengthened. Among other things, OFSI determined that: it is almost certain that UK cryptoasset firms have under-reported suspected breaches of financial sanctions to OFSI since August 2022; it is likely that most non-compliance by UK cryptoasset firms has occurred inadvertently due to common issues such as direct and indirect exposure to designated persons and suspected breaches being identified after a delay in attribution; and it is highly likely that UK cryptoasset firms have been directly or indirectly exposed to the designated Russian exchange Garantex since its designation in 2023, resulting in breaches of UK financial sanctions. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/687e637292957f2ec567c625/OFSI_Cryptoassets_Threat_Assessment.pdf).
  • ECJU publishes Notice to Exporters updating End User Undertaking and guidance: On July 21, 2025, the ECJU published NTE 2025/20, which states that the ECJU has updated the end user undertaking form, which must be completed for a standard individual export licence, standard individual trade control licence, or licence to provide technical assistance. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202520-updated-end-user-undertaking-euu-and-guidance).
  • ECJU publishes Notice to Exporters updating F680 approval for classified and unclassified ITAR material: On July 21, 2025, the ECJU published NTE 2025/21, which describes inter alia what information must be included in a SPIRE application for unclassified ITAR F680 approvals. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202521-f680-approval-for-classified-and-unclassified-itar-material/nte-202521-f680-approval-for-classified-and-unclassified-itar-material).

