UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of July 21, 2025

Russia sanctions

UK government amends two entries on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On July 24, 2025, OFSI made administrative amendments to two entries on the UK sanctions list under the Russia sanctions regime, namely Litasco Middle East DMCC and the Victor Konetsky, a specified ship. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/688201fef47abf78ca1d35d7/Notice_Russia_240725.pdf).

Global Irregular Migration and Trafficking in Person Sanctions

UK government adds 25 entries to the UK sanctions list under the Global Irregular Migration regime: On July 23, 2025, the UK government added 5 entities and 20 individuals to the UK sanctions list under the Global Irregular Migration sanctions regime. According to the UK Government, the designations targeted gang ring leaders, key intermediaries and supplies of people-smuggling equipment. This includes parties involved in supplying small boats for smuggling, sourcing fake passports, facilitating illicit payments through Hawala and people-smuggling via lorries and small boards. ( Notice_Global_Irregular_Migration_and_Trafficking_in_Persons_230725.pdf; UK sanctions notorious people-smuggling gangs and their enablers in global crackdown - GOV.UK).

Other sanctions

OFSI adds licensing ground for return of funds to non-designated persons from designated money services businesses : On July 23, 2025, Section 6.6 of OFSI's General Guidance was updated to include a licensing ground permitting OFSI to issue a licence to allow funds to be returned to a non-designated person from a designated money service business, subject to certain terms and conditions. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/financial-sanctions-general-guidance/uk-financial-sanctions-general-guidance?).

