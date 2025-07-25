European Commission Seeks Input On Future Trade Measures To Protect EU Steel Industry

On 18 July 2025, the European Commission (EC) launched a public consultation on future measures to protect the European Union (EU) steel sector from unfair trade practices. The deadline to provide input is 18 August 2025.

Imports of steel into the EU have been subject to a safeguard measure since 2019. The safeguard measure was extended in 2024, for a further two years and is now scheduled to expire on 30 June 2026. With the expiration of the safeguard measure on the horizon, the EC has committed to propose, by Q3, a replacement measure that protects the EU steel industry from negative trade-related effects caused by global steel overcapacities.

The consultations requests input from stakeholders on various options under consideration by the EC. In particular, the consultations seek views from stakeholders on the need for such protection and on the implementation of a tariff-rate quota (TRQ). The EC seeks views on, among other issues, the duration of the TRQ, the date it should enter into force, the tariff levels, the quota allocation method, the use of carry-overs and the potential inclusion of a melted and poured requirement.

The consultations are primarily directed at EU steel producers, processors, distributors, service centres, importers, including their respective EU associations, as well as traders, and individual companies procuring steel for their business, and their respective EU associations. Steel exporting producers across a large number of third world countries are also invited to submit views.

As noted earlier, responses to the public consultations must be received by the EC by 18 August 2025. Responses will be published by the EC. However, respondents may choose to have their details remain anonymous. A factual summary report of the input received will be made available by the EC by the end of Q3. The EC draft proposal is expected by Q3.

