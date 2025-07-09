UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of June 30, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia sanctions

UK Government moves General Licence relating to the wind down of position involving St Petersburg Currency Exchange and JSC Petersburg Settlement Center to expired General Licences page: On July 2, 2025, the UK Government moved General Licence INT/2025/6275812 to the expired General Licences page of the UK Government website. The General Licence authorised the wind down of transactions involving either St. Petersburg Currency Exchange or Non-bank Credit Organization Joint-Stock Company Petersburg Settlement Center, subject to certain terms and conditions, and expired on June 19, 2025.

On July 2, 2025, the UK Government moved General Licence INT/2025/6275812 to the expired General Licences page of the UK Government website. The General Licence authorised the wind down of transactions involving either St. Petersburg Currency Exchange or Non-bank Credit Organization Joint-Stock Company Petersburg Settlement Center, subject to certain terms and conditions, and expired on June 19, 2025. UK government amends three entries on the UK Sanctions list under the Russia regime : On July 1, 2025, the UK amended the entries for Anatoliy Moiseevich Cherner, Yegor Yurievch Karasev, and the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (Notice_Russia_010725.pdf)

: On July 1, 2025, the UK amended the entries for Anatoliy Moiseevich Cherner, Yegor Yurievch Karasev, and the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (Notice_Russia_010725.pdf) The Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) publishes updated advisory note on compliance with UK sanctions: On July 1, 2025, the CLC published an updated advisory note which inter alia states that the sanctions regime applies to all CLC practices regardless of what kind of services they offer, including conveyancing, probate and all CLC permissions such as will writing and power of attorney work. (Sanctions-advisory-update-July-2025-1.pdf)

On July 1, 2025, the CLC published an updated advisory note which inter alia states that the sanctions regime applies to all CLC practices regardless of what kind of services they offer, including conveyancing, probate and all CLC permissions such as will writing and power of attorney work. (Sanctions-advisory-update-July-2025-1.pdf) Mikhail Vlasov pleads not guilty in relation to eight charges of UK sanctions violations in connection with the alleged sending of cryptocurrency to militia groups in the LNR and DNR: On July 1, 2025, Mikhail Vlasov, a Russian-British dual national, pleaded not guilty in relation to eight counts of breaching UK sanctions by sending Bitcoin to pro-Russian separatist militias in eastern Ukraine to fund weapons and military equipment. (UK man in court charged with sending crypto to Russian separatists | Reuters)

On July 1, 2025, Mikhail Vlasov, a Russian-British dual national, pleaded not guilty in relation to eight counts of breaching UK sanctions by sending Bitcoin to pro-Russian separatist militias in eastern Ukraine to fund weapons and military equipment. (UK man in court charged with sending crypto to Russian separatists | Reuters) UK Government updates UK support to Ukraine: factsheet: On June 30, 2025, the UK government updated the UK support to Ukraine: factsheet, which summarises how the UK is supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion. (UK support to Ukraine: factsheet - GOV.UK)

Haiti Sanctions

UK Government amends Haiti sanctions regime to align with UN sanctions: On July 2, 2025, the UK Government laid before Parliament the Haiti (Sanctions) (Amendment) Regulations 2025 to align the UK's Haiti sanctions regime with UN sanctions. Among other things, the amendments extend restrictions on small arms, light weapons and ammunition to military goods and military technology, and introduce new trade restrictions, including in relation to the transfer or military technology and the provision of technical assistance relating to military goods and military technology. (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/786/introduction/made)

Other Sanctions

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.