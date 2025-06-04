UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of May 26, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.
Russia Sanctions
- UK Government amends seven entries on UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On May 28, 2025, the UK Government amended seven entries for one individual (Igor Bystrov) and six entities on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (Notice_Russia_280525.pdf).
- UK warns Russia of further sanctions if no ceasefire is agreed in statement to OSCE: On May 28, 2025, Lt Col Joby Rimmer, UK Military Advisor, made a statement to OSCE condemning Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and reaffirming its support for Ukraine. The statement highlighted the severe humanitarian and economic consequences of Russia's actions, pledged continued aid for Ukraine's recovery, and warned of increased sanctions if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire. (UK reaffirms its support for Ukraine's self-defence, while President Putin rejects ceasefire as war deepens Russia's economic and global isolation: UK Statement to the OSCE - GOV.UK)
Zimbabwe Sanctions
- UK Government removes five entries from UK sanctions list under the Zimbabwe Sanctions regime: On May 27, 2025, the UK Government removed entries for four individuals (Owen Ncube, Isaac Moyo, Godwin Matanga, Anselem Sanyatwe), and one entity (Zimbabwe Defence Industries) from the UK sanctions list under the Zimbabwe Sanctions regime. (Notice_Zimbabwe_270525.pdf; Update on Zimbabwe: Lifting sanctions on 4 individuals and 1 entity - GOV.UK).
Other Sanctions
- UK Government updates UK support to Ukraine: factsheet: On May 30, 2025, the UK Government updated the UK support to Ukraine factsheet. The policy paper notes that the UK has imposed sanctions on more than 2,500 individuals, entities and ships under the Russia regime, including more than 300 new designations since February 24, 2025. (UK_support_to_Ukraine_factsheet.pdf; UK support to Ukraine: factsheet - GOV.UK)
