Business And Trade; Insights For In-House Counsel - Autumn 2025

Earlier this year, the UK and the EU reached a "common understanding" on closer cooperation across a number of key areas. Following a period of difficult relations after Brexit...

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

Article Insights

Travers Smith LLP are most popular: within Government and Public Sector topic(s)

1. What does the UK-EU "reset" mean for business

Earlier this year, the UK and the EU reached a "common understanding" on closer cooperation across a number of key areas. Following a period of difficult relations after Brexit, the mere fact that both sides have committed to closer cooperation has obvious political significance. But what does the deal mean for business? And could it open the door to a closer relationship in future, particularly on trade and economic matters?

Key issues Our briefing looks at: what's been agreed and the likely timeline for future talks and implementation whether the UK will have to align with EU law and how disputes will be dealt with changes to trading arrangements for agri-food products implications for youth mobility and business travel emissions trading system, carbon border adjustment and participation in the EU electricity market

2. Liberation day: what US tariff changes mean for international supply contracts

In light of the ongoing uncertainty over increases in US tariffs, we look at the contractual implications for both suppliers and customers involved in international trade. Our briefing discusses:

who is liable to pay tariffs, including the impact of Incoterms;

and whether parties can avoid their contractual obligations based on force majeure clauses, material adverse change (MAC) clauses or frustration.

3. The UK's trade agreements in a changing world

Against a backdrop of increased geopolitical instability, in this briefing we look at what recent UK trade deals with the US and India mean for business and what to watch out for in the next 12-18 months. We have also updated our interactive maps of the UK's trade agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.