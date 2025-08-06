ARTICLE
6 August 2025

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of July 28, 2025

OFSI issues £300k monetary penalty for UK sanctions breaches...
United Kingdom International Law
Jason Hungerford,Paul Whitfield-Jones,James Ford
Russia sanctions

Cyber Sanctions

  • UK government updates 19 entries on the UK sanctions list under the Cyber regime: On July 31, 2025, the UK government updated the entries of 18 individuals and one entity on the UK sanctions list under the Cyber Regime. (The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK)

Other Sanctions

  • Palestine Action wins permission to challenge proscription as terrorist organisation: On July 30, 2025, the UK High Court granted permission for Huda Ammori, co-founder of NGO Group Palestine Action, to challenge the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation under the Terrorism Act 2000. Palestine Action was proscribed on July 5, 2025. (https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Ammori-v-SSHD-Approved-Judgment-300725.pdf)
  • UK government updates UK support to Ukraine: factsheet: On July 29, 2025, the UK government published and updated factsheet summarising how the UK is supporting Ukraine following the Russian invasion. (UK support to Ukraine: factsheet - GOV.UK)
  • ECJU publishes Notice to Exporters on updated end user undertaking (EUU) and guidance: On July 29, 2025, the ECJU published NTE 2025/20 which amends the end user undertaking (EUU) form for a standard individual export licence (SIEL), standard individual trade control licence (SITCL) or a licence to provide technical assistance. (NTE 2025/20: updated end user undertaking (EUU) and guidance - GOV.UK)ECJU publishes updates on guidance for Exporting items on the 'Trigger List': On July 29, 2025, the ECJU updated its guidance for items on the 'trigger list' to state that all end-users (including stockists) should now complete the new end-user undertaking. The guidance relates to the export of certain nuclear equipment, material and technology. (Exporting items on the 'Trigger List' - GOV.UK)
  • UK publishes new guidance on sanctions risks for Middle East charities: On July 24, 2025, the UK's Charity Commission published new sanctions guidance for charities operating in the Middle East and their trustees. The guidance does not introduce new requirements for charities, but does draw together existing guidance from across government to assist charities in assessing and managing the risks they face when delivering life-saving work. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/charities-operating-in-the-middle-east-guidance-and-support-for-trustees)

