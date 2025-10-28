UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of October 20, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above. Russia sanctions UK Government amends five entries on the UK Sanctions list under the Russia regime : On October 23, 2025, the UK Government updated the entries for Alexandr Shulgin, Namina Dadashova, Mihajlo Perenčević, Alisher Usmanov and USM Holdings Limited on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68fa2393e200d653d8b63711/Notice_Russia_231025.pdf)

_and_Trafficking_in_Persons_221025.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-gangs-and-illicit-finance-network-propping-up-people-smuggling-trade) Haiti sanctions UK Government adds 2 entries to the UK Sanctions list under the Haiti regime: On October 20, 2025, the UK Government added Dimitri Herard and Kempes Sanon to the UK sanctions list under the UN Haiti regime. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68f5feb728f6872f1663f08c/Notice_Haiti_201025.pdf; https://press.un.org/en/2025/sc16195.doc.htm) Other sanctions OFSI publishes new legal services general licence FAQs : On October 24, 2025, OFSI published FAQs 170 and 171 to address anticipated changes to General Licence INT/2025/7323088, which authorises payments to be made to, for or on behalf of a designated person in connection with the provision of legal services, subject to certain terms and conditions. Among other things, FAQ 170 states that General Licence INT/2025/7323088 resets the fees and expenses caps for Parts A and B for the six month period from October 29, 2025 until expiry of that general licence, and FAQ 171 states that the general licence permitted payments to be sent from abroad into the UK bank account of certain non-UK bank accounts, subject to the terms and conditions of the general licence. At the same time, OFSI withdrew FAQs 54 and 76. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-financial-sanctions-faqs/uk-financial-sanctions-faqs).

FAR__2025_110925.pdf)

On October 22, 2025, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2025/7323088, which authorises certain payments and related acts necessary to facilitate the provision of legal services to designated persons, across all UK Autonomous Sanctions Regulations, subject to certain terms and conditions. The General Licence takes effect on October 29, 2025 and expires on April 28, 2026. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/68f8da6f25d7d8af156dc2ab/INT.2025.7323088_GL.pdf) UK Government removes HTS from list of proscribed terrorist organisations: On October 21, 2025, the UK Government deproscribed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to enable closer engagement with the new Syrian government. According to the UK Government, this step is part of the UK's response to the 'significant developments' in Syria since forces led by President Ahmed Al Sharaa toppled the Assad regime in December 2024. (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-removes-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-from-terrorist-organisation-list)

