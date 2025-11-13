ARTICLE
13 November 2025

UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of November 3, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia sanctions

  • OFSI amends General Licence relating to payments made between third parties and sanctioned financial institutions in 2022: On November 5, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2024/5394840, which authorises the processing of certain payments made in 2022 that have been processed by a sanctioned credit or financial institution at some point in the chain of payments. Among other things, the General Licence was extended to November 7, 2027, and its reporting conditions were updated. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/690b76669456634d9795fe48/INT_2024_5394840_GL.pdf)
  • OTSI publishes guidance for the freight and shipping sector on countering sanctions evasion: On November 3, 2025, the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation ("OTSI") published new guidance on countering Russian sanctions evasion targeted at businesses operating in the freight and shipping sectors. The guidance contains: (i) information on the range of goods at heightened risk of being diverted to Russia; (ii) suggestions for compliance best practice and enhanced due diligence procedures; (iii) red flag indicators of potential sanctions evasion via circumvention; and (iv) additional resources to aid businesses in managing their risk and meeting their compliance obligations. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/countering-sanctions-evasion-guidance-for-freight-and-shipping/countering-russian-sanctions-evasion-guidance-for-the-freight-and-shipping-sector)
  • HMRC publishes case study on £1.1 million compound settlement for breach of Russia sanctions: On November 3, 2025, HM Revenue and Customs published a case study under which a UK exporter paid a £1.1 million compound settlement for making goods available to Russia in breach of UK sanctions. The case study highlighted the risks of exporting to third countries and of being informed of trade sanctions. The case study also provided guidance on the meaning of 'connected with Russia' and the scope of the 'making available' prohibitions under the UK Russia regulations. (https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/11-million-compound-settlement-for-sanctions-breach)

