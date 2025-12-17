UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of December 8, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia Sanctions

OFSI amends General Licence relating to Russian travel: On December 12, 2025, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/1839676, which authorises UK persons to purchase tickets from certain Russian airlines and railway companies, subject to certain terms and conditions. In particular, the general licence was expanded to cover the purchase of tickets from JSC Siberia, and the general licence was extended to May 22, 2028. (Russia_Travel_General_Licence_amendment_and_extension.pdf).

UK Government adds seven entries to the UK Sanctions list under the Russia regime: On December 9, 2025, the UK Government added Aleksandr Geljevitj Dugin, Mikhail Sergeevich Zvinchuk, Center for Geopolitical Expertise, Euromore, Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad, Golos and RYBAR LLC to the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. According to the UK Government, these entities are involved in running or supporting foreign information manipulation and interference operations including by flooding social media with counterfeit documents and deepfake material in English, German and French to advance Russia's strategic aims. (Notice_Russia_091225.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/new-uk-action-against-foreign-information-warfare/new-uk-action-against-foreign-information-warfare).

Sudan Sanctions

UK Government adds four entries to the UK Sanctions list under the Sudan regime: On December 12, 2025, the UK Government added Gedo Hamdan Ahmed, Abdul Rahim Hamdan Daglo, Al-Fateh Abdullah Idris and Tijani Ibrahim Moussa Mohamed to the UK sanctions list under the Sudan regime. According to the UK Government, these measures target commanders responsible for suspected atrocities including mass killings and deliberate attacks on civilians in El Fasher, Sudan. (Notice_Sudan_121225.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-commanders-responsible-for-sudan-atrocities-and-pledges-additional-humanitarian-support-as-cooper-says-atrocities-must-not-go-unpunished#:~:text=The%20UK%20has%20today%20(12,and%20deliberate%20attacks%20on%20civilians.).

Syria Sanctions

UK publishes research briefing on reconstruction and sanctions in Syria, one year after Assad: On December 11, 2025, a House of Commons research briefing was published reflecting on reconstruction efforts in and sanctions against Syria one year after Assad. Among other things, the briefing notes that UN sanctions against the interim president were lifted in November 2025, and that the EU, UK and US have each lifted or suspended many economic sanctions imposed against Syria. (https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10428/).

Iraq Sanctions

UK Government removes one entry from the UK Sanctions list under the Iraq regime: On December 10, 2025, the UK Government removed the entry for Munir Al Qubaysi from the UK sanctions list under the Iraq regime. (Notice_Iraq_101225.pdf).

Cyber Sanctions

UK Government adds two entries to the UK Sanctions list under the Cyber regime: On December 9, 2025, the UK Government added entries for Integrity Technology Group Incorporated and Sichuan Anxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. to the UK sanctions list under the Cyber regime. According to the UK Government, these China-based companies have carried out cyberattacks against the UK and its allies. (Notice_Cyber_091225.pdf; https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-clamps-down-on-china-based-companies-for-reckless-and-irresponsible-activity-in-cyberspace).

Other Sanctions

Upcoming webinar (December 17) on the move to a single list for UK sanctions designations : On December 12, 2025, the FCDO and OFSI published a reminder that they will hold a public webinar on Wednesday 17 December 2025, 11:00am – 12:00pm, where they will explain the upcoming move from the UK Consolidated List to a single list for UK sanctions designations (taking effect on 28 January 2026) as well as anticipated improvements to the UK Government's search tool. Questions can be submitted in advance at ofsiengagement@hmtreasury.gov.uk by 9am on December 15, 2025. (Financial sanctions webinars and events - GOV.UK).

UK accedes to the Agreement on Defence Export Controls with France, Germany and Spain: On December 11, 2025, the ECJU published Notice to Exporters 2025/32, which states that the UK has formally acceded to the Agreement on Defence Export Controls with France, Germany and Spain. The agreement is designed to promote closer integration of defence industries across the contracting parties and to streamline export controls for defence-related products. The ECJU plans to publish guidance for exporters in relation to the agreement and how to submit licence applications under it. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-exporters-202532-uk-accedes-to-the-agreement-on-defence-export-controls/nte-202532-uk-accedes-to-the-agreement-on-defence-export-controls).

