ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Manufacturing Overview: Automation Drives Productivity Amid Slowing Demand And Evolving Trade Stability

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

AlixPartners logo
AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
Explore Firm Details
Every quarter, AlixPartners releases the Manufacturing Overview, a data-driven analysis of the state of global manufacturing.
Worldwide International Law
Parmesh Bhaskaran,Steven Hilgendorf,Xing Zhou
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AlixPartners are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law and Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries

Every quarter, AlixPartners releases the Manufacturing Overview, a data-driven analysis of the state of global manufacturing.

Trade conditions across industries are stabilizing, though manufacturers in Q3 2025 faced lower trailing twelve-month revenues and mixed profit margins. While demand in end markets has weakened, leading to conservative forecasts, many firms are leveraging productivity tools and automation to improve efficiency. Increased agility in response to lingering U.S. tariff uncertainty has helped firms improve inventory turns and better manage working capital, despite ongoing supply chain variability and shifting regulatory environments.

Automation continues to reshape the manufacturing workforce, particularly in regions like China, where efficiency gains are offset by reduced job availability and the need for significant reskilling. As technology advances faster than workforce development, the sector faces a widening skills gap, especially in technical engineering and skilled trade roles that rely heavily on experience and repetition.

Please read the full report below or click here to download for further insights into the extent of these challenges and the strategies manufacturers are creating to combat them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Parmesh Bhaskaran
Parmesh Bhaskaran
Photo of Steven Hilgendorf
Steven Hilgendorf
Photo of Nicolas Franzwa
Nicolas Franzwa
Photo of Xing Zhou
Xing Zhou
Photo of Ignatius Tong
Ignatius Tong
Photo of Michael Mo
Michael Mo
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More