UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of January 5, 2026

UK Sanctions

UK Government updates consolidated list of sanctions enforcement outcomes: On January 6, 2026, the UK government updated its list of enforcement outcomes, which include civil monetary penalties, prosecution outcomes, OFSI disclosure notices and HMRC penalties. The list also links to case studies, blog posts and annual reviews setting out key lessons learned from enforcement actions in previous years. https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/sanctions-enforcement-action )

UK Government publishes further guidance on upcoming sanctions list format changes: On December 22, 2025, the UK set out further details regarding its move to a single UK Sanctions List from January 28, 2026, confirming that the FCDO-maintained UK Sanctions List will replace the OFSI Consolidated List, among other updates. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/moving-to-a-single-list-for-uk-sanctions-designations-28-january-2026?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery#full-publication-update-history )

