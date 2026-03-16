UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of March 2, 2026

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...

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In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above. Russia Sanctions UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Russia sanctions regime: On March 6, 2026, the FCDO amended the entry for OJSC Keremet Bank under the Russia sanctions regime. This entity is still subject to an asset freeze. (Sanctions Notice).

On March 6, 2026, the FCDO amended the entry for OJSC Keremet Bank under the Russia sanctions regime. This entity is still subject to an asset freeze. (Sanctions Notice). UK Government removes one entry from the UK sanctions list under the Russia sanctions regime: On March 2, 2026, the FCDO removed John Ormerod from the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/69a5a6e846e50eda5c46b59a/Sanctions_Notice__Russia__2_March_2026.pdf).

On March 2, 2026, the FCDO removed John Ormerod from the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/69a5a6e846e50eda5c46b59a/Sanctions_Notice__Russia__2_March_2026.pdf). UK Government publishes overview of 2025 Russia sanctions: On February 27, 2026, the House of Commons Library published a research briefing providing an overview of UK and EU sanctions imposed on Russia since January 2025. The briefing noted that the UK government would introduce new legislation to target sanctions evasion and the export of goods to third countries which are then re-directed to Russia, a maritime services ban related to the export of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (and possibly a full maritime services ban in relation to Russian crude oil and oil-related products), and an import ban on oil products refined in third countries made from Russian‑origin crude. (https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10342/). Belarus Sanctions UK Government publishes guidance on licences and exceptions to Belarus trade and transport sanctions: On March 5, 2026, the Department for Business and Trade published guidance on considerations for granting licences under trade sanctions against Belarus across a broad range of products. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/look-up-considerations-for-trade-licences-under-the-belarus-sanctions).

On March 5, 2026, the Department for Business and Trade published guidance on considerations for granting licences under trade sanctions against Belarus across a broad range of products. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/look-up-considerations-for-trade-licences-under-the-belarus-sanctions). UK Court of Appeal rejects Dana Astra’s Belarus delisting appeal: On February 26, 2026, the UK Court of Appeal dismissed Dana Astra’s appeal in Dana Astra v Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs [2026] EWCA Civ 160 against the High Court’s decision to reject Dana Astra’s delisting application. (https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/APPROVED-JUDGMENT-in-DANA-ASTRA-v-SS-for-FCDA-CA-2025-000603.pdf). Other UK Government removes one entry under the ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida sanctions regime : On March 2, 2026, the FCDO removed AL-NUSRAH FRONT FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE LEVANT from the UK sanctions list under Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

: On March 2, 2026, the FCDO removed AL-NUSRAH FRONT FOR THE PEOPLE OF THE LEVANT from the UK sanctions list under Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. UK Government publishes Notice to Importers NTI 2956 regarding equipment that may be used for torture: On March 2, 2026,the Import Controls Policy and Licensing team published Notice to Importers NTI 2956 outlining that certain are subject to a UK import ban or licensing requirement due to their potential use as “torture equipment” under Assimilated Regulation (EU) 2019/125. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-importers-2956-import-of-equipment-that-could-be-used-for-torture/nti-2956-import-of-equipment-that-could-be-used-for-torture).

On March 2, 2026,the Import Controls Policy and Licensing team published Notice to Importers NTI 2956 outlining that certain are subject to a UK import ban or licensing requirement due to their potential use as “torture equipment” under Assimilated Regulation (EU) 2019/125. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/notice-to-importers-2956-import-of-equipment-that-could-be-used-for-torture/nti-2956-import-of-equipment-that-could-be-used-for-torture). UK Government publishes blog post on how OFSI prioritises sanctions licence applications: On February 27, 2026, OFSI published a blog post on how it prioritises applications for sanctions licences. OFSI classifies applications as high, medium, or low priority based on seven licensing criteria. (https://ofsi.blog.gov.uk/2026/02/27/how-ofsi-prioritises-licence-applications/).

On February 27, 2026, OFSI published a blog post on how it prioritises applications for sanctions licences. OFSI classifies applications as high, medium, or low priority based on seven licensing criteria. (https://ofsi.blog.gov.uk/2026/02/27/how-ofsi-prioritises-licence-applications/). Roundup of evidence presented to Parliament on UK trade sanctions regime: On February 25, 2025, the UK Government’s Business and Trade Sub‑Committee on Economic Security, Arms and Export Controls (BTC) heard evidence on the UK’s trade sanctions regime. Witnesses included the Minister of State for Trade, the Deputy Director for the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation and the Deputy Director for Russia and Belarus Sanctions at the FCDO. The transcript is now available. (https://committees.parliament.uk/oralevidence/17234/html/),

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.