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13 March 2026

Round Up Of Sanctions-Related European Vessel Seizures

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There have been some high-profile examples of this in the last month or so, but the practice can be seen to have started years ago, while the number of examples made it sensible to gather them all in one place.
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
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There have been some high-profile examples of this in the last month or so, but the practice can be seen to have started years ago, while the number of examples made it sensible to gather them all in one place.

The vessels are not all oil tankers but also include bulk cargo carriers and container vessels:

26 February 2022 – France seizes the Baltic Leader

20 April 2022 – Greece seizes the Lana

10 January 2025 – Germany seizes the Eventin

17 January 2025 – Finland seizes the Eagle S

14 April 2025 – Estonia seizes the Kiwala

6 October 2025 – France seizes the Boracay

23 December 2025 – Sweden seizes the Adler

2 January 2026 – Finland seizes the Fitburg

19 January 2026 – Italy seizes the Hizir Reis

27 January 2026 – France seizes the Grinch

20 February 2026 – Denmark seizes the Nora

2 March 2026 – Belgium seizes the Ethera

9 March 2026 – Sweden seizes the Caffa

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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