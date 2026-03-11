ARTICLE
11 March 2026

The Blog's 700th Post – Sanctions Enforcement Milestones Reached

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

With today's post on convictions in Germany, the blog has reached the milestone of 700 posts.
Mark Handley
The post also takes European Sanctions Enforcement over several other milestones:

  • The €20m confiscated is Europe's seventh largest sanctions fine/confiscation since 2017. All but one of those from the UK were fines imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority.

  • There has now been more than €500m in fines, penalties or confiscations since 2017.

  • More than a century of jail time has been handed out since 2024, and Germany alone has seen sentences of more than 70 years of jail since 2017.

Enforcement across Europe is trending upwards.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Mark Handley
