Corporate Registry Moves To Dissolve Entities Sanctioned By The U.S. As Related To The IRGC

The OCCRP has reported on actions taken by England’s Companies House to dissolve the company, and crypto exchange, Zedxion Exchange Ltd.

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The OCCRP has reported on actions taken by England’s Companies House to dissolve the company, and crypto exchange, Zedxion Exchange Ltd.

Zedxion is an SDN under U.S. sanctions for its links to Babak Zanjani (another SDN) and the IRGC.

Companies House has posted a notice on the pages for Zedxion stating:

“The registrar is intending to take, or has taken, steps to strike off this company under section 1002A of the Companies Act 2006. This relates to information or a statement in an application for incorporation that is misleading, false or deceptive.“

As per the OCCRP the false, misleading or deceptive information appears to relate to the identification information provided as to the shareholder, and person of significant control, of Zedxion.

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