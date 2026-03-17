ARTICLE
17 March 2026

What Is US Trade Dress Law And How Does It Apply To The World Of Fashion? (Podcast)

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HGF Ltd

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HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
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Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF interview Professor Alexandra Roberts of Northeastern University in Boston on US trade dress law. What is trade dress?
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Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF interview Professor Alexandra Roberts of Northeastern University in Boston on US trade dress law. What is trade dress? How can it be infringed? How does trade dress apply to the world of fashion?

Timestamps:

  • 4:28 - Can you explain what US trade dress is designed to protect? Do you have to register trade dress in the US to get protection?
  • 10:18 - Could you explain how you infringe US trade dress?
  • 12:14 - Where did trade dress come from and was it or is it particularly apt for any particular industry?
  • 15:24 - Are there any particularly interesting cases on US trade dress on fashion items

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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