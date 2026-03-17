What Is US Trade Dress Law And How Does It Apply To The World Of Fashion? (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF interview Professor Alexandra Roberts of Northeastern University in Boston on US trade dress law. What is trade dress?

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Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis of HGF interview Professor Alexandra Roberts of Northeastern University in Boston on US trade dress law. What is trade dress? How can it be infringed? How does trade dress apply to the world of fashion?

Timestamps:

4:28 - Can you explain what US trade dress is designed to protect? Do you have to register trade dress in the US to get protection?

10:18 - Could you explain how you infringe US trade dress?

12:14 - Where did trade dress come from and was it or is it particularly apt for any particular industry?

15:24 - Are there any particularly interesting cases on US trade dress on fashion items

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