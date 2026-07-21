The Latest Sanctions Developments: New Powers, New Targets And Increased Enforcement

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BCL's latest sanctions round-up examines the most significant developments across the UK, EU and US sanctions regimes. Key highlights include:

UK sanctions: The first organisations designated under the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026, alongside new sanctions targeting Russian cyber actors, Iranian-linked groups, and entities connected to conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The first organisations designated under the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026, alongside new sanctions targeting Russian cyber actors, Iranian-linked groups, and entities connected to conflicts in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Enforcement developments: The prosecution of the captain of a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel following the UK's first maritime interdiction of its kind, and the dismissal of sanctions charges against Hauser & Wirth in a landmark court ruling.

The prosecution of the captain of a Russian "shadow fleet" vessel following the UK's first maritime interdiction of its kind, and the dismissal of sanctions charges against Hauser & Wirth in a landmark court ruling. EU sanctions: Continued negotiations over the EU's latest Russia sanctions package, alongside new measures targeting cybercrime, human rights abuses and Russian intelligence-linked individuals and entities.

Continued negotiations over the EU's latest Russia sanctions package, alongside new measures targeting cybercrime, human rights abuses and Russian intelligence-linked individuals and entities. US sanctions: Fresh sanctions targeting Iranian commercial and shipping networks, together with proposed legislation that could introduce tougher sanctions on Russia and tariffs on the world's largest importers of Russian energy.

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