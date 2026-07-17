Beyond Tariffs: The New Trade Barriers Facing Italian Exporters

For decades, discussions surrounding international trade barriers have centred primarily on tariffs. Import duties, customs procedures, and trade disputes have traditionally represented the most visible obstacles facing businesses operating between nations. However, as global trade enters a new phase, Italian exporters are now encountering a different set of challenges which often have a greater impact on competitiveness than tariffs themselves.

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For decades, discussions surrounding international trade barriers have centred primarily on tariffs. Import duties, customs procedures, and trade disputes have traditionally represented the most visible obstacles facing businesses operating between nations. However, as global trade enters a new phase, Italian exporters are now encountering a different set of challenges which often have a greater impact on competitiveness than tariffs themselves.

Businesses engaged in international trade must now consider a growing web of environmental regulations, sustainability reporting requirements, carbon-related charges, digital taxation measures, and compliance obligations that vary significantly between jurisdictions. While these measures are often introduced to pursue legitimate policy objectives, they can create substantial operational and financial burdens for companies seeking to compete in global markets.

Adapting to these developments has become essential to ensuring that compliance obligations are managed effectively while simultaneously supporting long-term growth and international competitiveness.

The changing nature of trade barriers

Global trade is oftentimes influenced by regulatory considerations rather than traditional customs duties. Governments and supranational organisations are using regulation to pursue objectives ranging from climate policy and consumer protection to digital governance and economic security.

As a result, businesses are often required to demonstrate compliance with standards that extend well beyond the quality or price of their products. Environmental performance, supply chain transparency, carbon emissions, data management practices, and tax reporting obligations play a growing role in determining market access.

Such requirements can be more complex than tariffs themselves. Unlike customs duties, which are generally predictable and quantifiable, regulatory barriers will often involve ongoing compliance obligations, detailed documentation requirements, and significant investments in systems and reporting processes.

The impact of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

One of the most significant developments affecting international trade is the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Introduced as part of the EU’s broader climate strategy, CBAM aims to ensure that imported products are subject to carbon costs comparable to those faced by European producers.

While the mechanism is primarily directed at imports into the EU, the broader implications are being felt throughout global supply chains. Companies operating internationally are being asked to provide detailed information regarding carbon emissions associated with their products and production processes.

Particularly for exporters in manufacturing, industrial production, and energy-intensive sectors, carbon reporting requirements are now an important commercial consideration. Businesses able to demonstrate transparency and environmental accountability may gain a competitive advantage, while those that fail to adapt risk facing additional costs and administrative burdens.

ESG compliance as a commercial necessity

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations have evolved from a voluntary corporate initiative into a central component of international business strategy. Across Europe and beyond, companies are facing growing expectations regarding sustainability reporting, supply chain due diligence, and responsible business practices.

Large multinational organisations will require suppliers to provide detailed ESG information as part of procurement processes. This means that even smaller Italian businesses with limited direct regulatory obligations may find themselves under pressure to demonstrate compliance with sustainability standards in order to maintain commercial relationships.

The challenge is particularly significant for SMEs, many of which lack dedicated sustainability departments or specialised compliance resources. Nevertheless, ESG considerations are rapidly becoming a prerequisite for participation in global supply chains, making early preparation increasingly important.

Digital taxation is becoming the norm

The digitalisation of the global economy has prompted governments around the world to rethink traditional taxation models. Various jurisdictions have introduced or proposed digital services taxes, new reporting requirements for digital transactions, and enhanced oversight of cross-border online activities.

This creates a fragmented fiscal environment. Companies may find themselves subject to different digital tax rules depending on where customers are located, where services are delivered, or how revenue is generated.

Although international efforts continue to seek greater harmonisation of digital taxation, businesses must currently navigate a patchwork of regulations that can increase compliance costs and administrative complexity. Any Italian exporters expanding their digital presence abroad need to understand these requirements.

Regulatory complexity and supply chain transparency

Beyond environmental and digital regulations, businesses are also facing heightened scrutiny regarding supply chain management and corporate governance. Authorities across multiple jurisdictions are introducing measures designed to improve transparency, combat financial crime, and strengthen consumer protections.

Exporters are increasingly required to collect, verify, and report information relating to suppliers, sourcing practices, and business partners. Due diligence requirements that were once primarily associated with large multinational corporations are gradually extending throughout supply chains.

This is reflective of the broader shift towards accountability and transparency in global commerce. While market confidence may be strengthened by these objectives, they also require businesses to invest in compliance procedures and internal controls that were previously considered unnecessary.

Supporting exporters

Traditional customs expertise is no longer enough. Businesses need integrated financial, tax, and strategic advice that takes account of the increasingly interconnected nature of global regulation.

Studio Gullì assists clients in understanding how evolving international requirements affect their operations, supply chains, and growth strategies. Our professionals provide support across a range of areas, including international tax planning, compliance management, sustainability-related reporting considerations, and cross-border business structuring.

We also help businesses evaluate the financial implications of regulatory changes, identify potential areas of risk, and develop practical strategies to maintain competitiveness in an increasingly demanding environment. By combining technical expertise with a strong understanding of international markets, we enable clients to respond proactively rather than reactively to change.

Local and global expertise

Studio Gullì’s international perspective is strengthened through our membership of IR Global, where we serve as the exclusive Italian advisor for Accounting Services. Through this network, we collaborate with trusted legal, tax, and advisory professionals across more than 165 jurisdictions worldwide.

This global reach allows us to support clients facing regulatory challenges that span multiple markets. Whether addressing ESG requirements in Europe, digital tax considerations in North America, or compliance obligations in emerging markets, Studio Gullì provides coordinated advice designed to help businesses operate across borders.

The future of international trade

Trade over the coming years will be shaped not only by tariffs and agreements, but also new regulation and sustainability requirements, as well as new technologies. Businesses that recognise this shift and invest in robust compliance frameworks will be better positioned to compete in global markets.

For Italian exporters, adapting to this new reality requires a combination of strategic planning, financial discipline, and expert guidance. The organisations that successfully integrate regulatory compliance into their broader business strategy will be best placed to identify opportunities, manage risks, and achieve sustainable growth.

Studio Gullì remains committed to supporting businesses through this transition. By combining technical knowledge, international expertise, and a practical understanding of commercial realities, the firm helps clients navigate the evolving landscape of global trade with confidence.

To learn more about how Studio Gullì can support your international operations, please visit www.studio-gulli.com or contact our team for further information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.