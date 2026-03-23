Key Changes To UK Financial Sanctions Enforcement: What Businesses Need To Know About OFSI's Reforms

OFSI published its updated Financial sanctions enforcement and monetary penalties guidance on 9 February 2026 (the "Guidance"), implementing various reforms that were the subject of consultation in 2025. These changes mark a significant evolution in the UK's approach to financial sanctions enforcement, introducing a more structured and transparent model that will have practical implications for businesses dealing with the investigation of potential UK sanctions breaches.

On 29 January 2026, OFSI published its response to the public consultation on proposed changes to its enforcement processes. The consultation followed a cross-government review of sanctions implementation and enforcement in 2025, which identified opportunities to strengthen the UK's sanctions framework and increase the deterrent effect of enforcement action (please see our briefing here). OFSI confirmed that it would proceed with all proposed reforms, which are reflected in the updated Guidance and are summarised below.

Summary of OFSI's reforms

Case assessment framework and voluntary disclosure discount OFSI has introduced a revised case assessment framework (Chapter 5 of the Guidance), providing greater clarity on how it evaluates breaches and determines penalty levels. This includes a new four-level seriousness model and updated case factors ie, factors OFSI may take into account that may aggravate or mitigate the case. Notably, the Guidance introduces a new factor: assessing the "strategic priority of the regime", reflecting the UK's policy focus on particular sanctions regimes. Several case factors have been removed (including professional facilitation, failure to apply for a licence and failure to respond to an information request) and others have been renamed or updated, for example, the "knowledge of sanctions" factor is now "knowledge and management of financial sanctions risk". This updated framework is intended to improve transparency and predictability for firms engaging with the OFSI enforcement process. OFSI has also revised its approach to discounts for self‑disclosure. A new Voluntary Disclosure and Co‑operation discount of up to 30% replaces the previous tiered model of up to 50%, depending on the seriousness of the case. Chapter 6 of the Guidance provides additional detail on what OFSI considers "complete and timely co-operation" in order to be eligible for this discount. The revised approach reflects OFSI's desire to ensure that monetary penalties have a sufficient deterrent effect and recognises that multiple discounts may now be available under the new framework (as discussed further below) – the various available discounts may be applied cumulatively where a company is eligible for a discount from the baseline penalty on multiple grounds. Settlement scheme The updated Guidance introduces a new settlement scheme (Chapter 6), under which firms that agree to settle suspected breaches may receive a 20% discount on the baseline penalty. (Settlement is not available in respect of other potential enforcement outcomes such as the issuance of a disclosure notice). This scheme mirrors settlement frameworks used by other UK regulators and is designed to streamline enforcement outcomes. Where OFSI considers a case to be eligible for settlement, it will invite the company in question to enter into a time-limited negotiation process. If settlement is not reached, the company retains its right to make representations in relation to OFSI's case under the usual monetary penalty process. Firms entering into a settlement must waive their rights to a Ministerial Review and judicial challenge but will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed public penalty notice. The settlement period is 30 business days, with OFSI retaining discretion to grant short extensions. To address concerns about exposure to other liabilities, firms will be required only to agree not to contest OFSI's findings, rather than to make a positive admission of breach. Early Account Scheme ("EAS") The Early Account Scheme (Chapter 4) allows firms, in appropriate cases, to provide OFSI with a comprehensive early factual account of a potential breach. OFSI will then determine what action to take (which may involve closing the case or may, in appropriate cases, involve the imposition of a monetary penalty or disclosure notice). Where OFSI decides to impose a monetary penalty, participation may result in a discount of up to 20% of the baseline penalty. OFSI expects the EAS to expedite investigations, although it is not anticipated to be used in the majority of cases. The Guidance sets out detailed eligibility criteria, including OFSI's assessment of the subject's ability to provide a truthful and comprehensive account; companies must request access to the EAS and OFSI has discretion as to whether or not to grant access in a given case. The terms of the early account must be agreed between the company and OFSI, including scope and timings. OFSI may require the appointment of an independent third party to conduct the investigation. The terms of the early account must be agreed within 20 business days, and the account must usually be delivered within six months. A senior individual within the company will be required to provide an attestation confirming that the account is "fair and full". The EAS operates independently of the settlement scheme, meaning the EAS discount may be available whether a firm ultimately contests or settles a case. Streamlined enforcement for information, reporting and licensing offences OFSI has introduced a simplified enforcement process for breaches relating to information, reporting and licensing obligations. These offences can now attract fixed penalties of £5,000 or £10,000 (although OFSI retains discretion to apply the full monetary penalty process in appropriate cases). Chapter 13 of the Guidance sets out further detail on how these penalties will be applied. This reform provides firms with clearer expectations around the consequences of non‑compliance. Statutory maximum penalty amounts OFSI intends to double the maximum civil monetary penalty it can impose for breaches of financial sanctions. The cap will increase from the greater of £1 million or 50% of the breach value to the greater of £2 million or 100% of the breach value. This change requires legislation and will be implemented when parliamentary time allows. OFSI considers that the increase will enhance deterrence without limiting its ability to take proportionate action. A new financial hardship policy The updated Guidance introduces a new financial hardship policy (Chapter 7). In exceptional circumstances, OFSI may reduce a penalty where a subject demonstrates that payment would cause genuine financial hardship. The burden of proof lies with the subject and OFSI may decline a reduction where it considers that doing so would be contrary to the public interest. A more interactive enforcement process An OFSI blog accompanying the publication of the consultation outcome also signals a shift towards greater engagement with subjects of enforcement action. While written correspondence remains the primary method of information gathering, OFSI may now invite firms to meetings to discuss technical issues or provide contextual information, noting the start of a move towards a model involving greater dialogue with the subjects of investigations. This represents a notable cultural shift, aligning OFSI more closely with regulators such as the FCA and HMRC.

Impact for businesses

The reforms collectively signal a more structured and assertive enforcement environment. Key implications include:

Increased penalty exposure The proposed doubling of maximum penalties raises potential financial exposure for companies that identify financial sanctions breaches. Even before legislative change to the maximum levels, the new case assessment framework and discount structure may lead to more consistent and predictable penalties. While OFSI has historically imposed penalties well below the statutory maximum, the updated framework may result in higher penalties in cases involving strategic priority regimes. Stronger incentives for early and full disclosure The new Voluntary Disclosure and Co‑operation discount and the EAS create clear incentives for firms to identify breaches quickly, escalate internally and engage proactively with OFSI. Firms without robust detection, escalation and reporting processes may lose access to meaningful discounts. Importance of record-keeping and reporting controls The streamlined enforcement process for information and reporting offences means OFSI may act more swiftly where firms fail to meet administrative obligations. Businesses should ensure that reporting systems are accurate and timely, compliance with licensing conditions is monitored, and audit trails are complete and accessible. More interactive enforcement process The shift towards meetings and dialogue mean businesses should be prepared to present technical arguments clearly; provide contextual information and demonstrate remediation steps. This may require close coordination between legal, compliance and operational teams.

Conclusion

OFSI's reforms represent a significant development in the UK's financial sanctions enforcement landscape. The new framework is designed to be faster, more transparent and more predictable, but it also introduces heightened expectations. Businesses operating in the UK or dealing with UK nexus transactions should ensure they understand the updated Guidance and consider whether enhancements to detection, escalation and reporting processes are required to take advantage of available discounts and avoid heightened penalties.

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