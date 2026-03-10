UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of February 23, 2026

- with readers working within the Property industries
In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.
Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions
- UK Government varies one entry on the UK Sanctions List under the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime: On February 27, 2026, the UK Government updated the UK Sanctions List under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021, making one variation to the entry for Kamlesh Mansukhlal Damji Pattni, a designated individual. The variation amended the UK statement of reasons to expand and clarify the grounds for designation, specifying that Pattni "is or has been involved in" being responsible for or engaging in serious corruption (ground 1), and has been involved in profiting financially or obtaining any other benefit from serious corruption (ground 2). The statement now reads that Pattni "is or has been responsible for, engaged in, and profited from serious corruption, namely bribery, in support of his illicit gold trading enterprises." The variation also added a second passport number (CK23926) to his identifying information. Pattni, a dual Kenyan British national, was originally designated on December 9, 2024, and subsequently made subject to a Director Disqualification Sanction on April 9, 2025. (Sanctions Notice, Global Anti-Corruption: 27 February 2026-GOV.UK; Global anti-corruption: list of designations and sanctions notices-GOV.UK; The UK Sanctions List-GOV.UK).
Russia sanctions
- UK Government updates UK Sanctions List with 297 new designations under the Russia regime: On February 24, 2026, the UK Government updated the UK Sanctions List under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, adding 240 companies and organisations, 7 individuals and 50 vessels to the list of persons and entities subject to financial sanctions, asset freezes and related restrictions as part of the UK's Russia sanctions regime. This package represents one of the largest expansions of UK sanctions against Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, targeting key Russian energy sector operators (including Transneft and Rosatom Energy Projects), associated organisations, shadow shipping networks, financial institutions, and transport vessels involved in the export of Russian oil and gas. (List of Russia sanctions targets, 24 February 2026 - GOV.UK; UK announces biggest sanctions package against Russia four years on from full-scale invasion of Ukraine - GOV.UK; The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK).
- OFSI amends General Licence for Russian Oil Exempt Projects: On February 24, 2026, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2025/5635700, which authorises a Person to continue business operations with the Relevant Subsidiary to the extent that those operations relate to the Exempt Projects, subject to specified terms and conditions. This General Licence was amended to include any entity owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by PJSC Transneft, following its designation by the UK. The General Licence remains in force subject to its existing terms and expiry provisions. (OFSI General licence INT/2025/5635700 - GOV.UK).
- OFSI issues General Licence for the winding down of Maritime Mutual re-insurance policies: On February 24, 2026, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2026/8893924, which authorises Persons to wind down insurance and re-insurance contract activity involving Maritime Mutual Association Limited (Gibraltar), Maritime Mutual Insurance Association (NZ) Limited and their subsidiaries to which that Person is a party, subject to specified terms and conditions. This General Licence takes effect from February 24, 2026, and expires on April 9, 2026. (Maritime_Mutual_Wind_Down_GL_Final.pdf; OFSI General Licence INT/2026/8893924 - GOV.UK).
- OFSI issues General Licence for the winding down of transactions involving PJSC Transneft: On February 24, 2026, the OFSI issued General Licence INT/2026/8889196, which authorises Persons to wind down from any transactions involving PJSC Transneft or its Subsidiaries to which that Person is a party, subject to terms and conditions. This General Licence takes effect from February 24, 2026, and expires on April 9, 2026. (Transneft_Wind_Down_GL.pdf; OFSI General Licence INT/2026/8889196 - GOV.UK).
- OFSI amends and extends General Licence for Personal Remittances: On February 23, 2026, OFSI amended and extended General Licence INT/2024/4761108, which authorises a Person to use the retail banking services of a designated Credit or Financial Institution provided that the payments made or received are intended for the personal use of that Person, subject to specified terms and conditions. This amendment included an extension of the licence's expiry date to April 3, 2030 (originally scheduled to expire on May 27, 2026) and updates to the licence conditions to reflect evolving requirements for permitted personal remittances and reporting obligations. (INT.2024.4761108_GL.pdf; OFSI General licence INT/2024/4761108 - GOV.UK).
Other
- UK Government publishes Notice to Exporters 2026/04 regarding transmission issues between LITE/SPIRE and CDS: On February 27, 2026, the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) published Notice to Exporters 2026/04 advising exporters of temporary transmission issues between the UK's export licensing systems (LITE and SPIRE) and the Customs Declaration Service (CDS). As a result, some consignments arriving at the border may not be cleared in the usual way if the relevant licence information has not reached CDS. The issue is subject to ongoing urgent investigation. (Notice to exporters 2026/04: transmission issues between LITE/SPIRE and CDS. GOV.UK; Notices to exporters – GOV.UK).
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.[View Source]