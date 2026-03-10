UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of February 23, 2026

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below...

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions

UK Government varies one entry on the UK Sanctions List under the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime: On February 27, 2026, the UK Government updated the UK Sanctions List under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021, making one variation to the entry for Kamlesh Mansukhlal Damji Pattni, a designated individual. The variation amended the UK statement of reasons to expand and clarify the grounds for designation, specifying that Pattni "is or has been involved in" being responsible for or engaging in serious corruption (ground 1), and has been involved in profiting financially or obtaining any other benefit from serious corruption (ground 2). The statement now reads that Pattni "is or has been responsible for, engaged in, and profited from serious corruption, namely bribery, in support of his illicit gold trading enterprises." The variation also added a second passport number (CK23926) to his identifying information. Pattni, a dual Kenyan British national, was originally designated on December 9, 2024, and subsequently made subject to a Director Disqualification Sanction on April 9, 2025. (Sanctions Notice, Global Anti-Corruption: 27 February 2026-GOV.UK; Global anti-corruption: list of designations and sanctions notices-GOV.UK; The UK Sanctions List-GOV.UK).

UK Government publishes Notice to Exporters 2026/04 regarding transmission issues between LITE/SPIRE and CDS: On February 27, 2026, the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) published Notice to Exporters 2026/04 advising exporters of temporary transmission issues between the UK's export licensing systems (LITE and SPIRE) and the Customs Declaration Service (CDS). As a result, some consignments arriving at the border may not be cleared in the usual way if the relevant licence information has not reached CDS. The issue is subject to ongoing urgent investigation. (Notice to exporters 2026/04: transmission issues between LITE/SPIRE and CDS. GOV.UK; Notices to exporters – GOV.UK).

