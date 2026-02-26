UK Sanctions Update: Significant New OFSI Enforcement Powers To Be Introduced And Notable Recent Sanctions Cases

UK sanctions regulation remains a highly fluid area of law and enforcement practice. This update provides a summary of some notable recent developments, including significant (and in some cases novel) changes to the civil penalty enforcement landscape following the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation's ("OFSI") public consultation - which will broadly make it easier for OFSI to punish smaller breaches and increase the amount it may impose for more significant breaches – as well as the implications of OFSI's new (and welcome) consultation on the vexed issue of ownership and control.

We also discuss learnings from the recent enforcement against Bank of Scotland for sanctions breaches and consider the case of Alliance Petrochemical v Mazzagatti & Anor, which provides a clear reaffirmation of the territorial limits of the foreign illegality defence under English law in the context of U.S. sanctions.

1. OFSI consultation response and updated guidance on civil enforcement

On 29 January 2026, OFSI published a response to its consultation on improving civil enforcement processes for financial sanctions. The response contained a number of proposed changes to civil enforcement of sanctions, which have since been implemented through an update to OFSI's guidance on 9 February 2026 (save for the proposed changes to statutory penalties, which will require primary legislation). Key changes include:

Improvements to case assessment guidance

In the consultation, OFSI proposed to improve public case assessment guidance by introducing new matrices on severity and conduct, and case outcomes, allowing for further transparency. The updated guidance now provides a clearer classification of breaches through a four-level seriousness model, and revises the various factors that affect severity.

Under the new framework, breaches will be classified as Lower Severity, Moderate Severity, Serious, or Most Serious.

"Lower Severity" typically captures technical or minor infractions with negligible impact and limited aggravating factors, where a warning or minor penalty may be appropriate. Lower Severity and Moderate Severity (see below) cases are likely to be dealt with via a private warning letter or by publishing information pertaining to a breach without imposing a monetary penalty.

"Moderate Severity" cases involve more substantial breaches, perhaps where there are some aggravating elements or a greater compliance lapse, but not rising to the level of a systemic or intentional violation.

"Serious" cases are characterised by clear and impactful breaches, often with significant harm, repeated failings, or elements of recklessness.

"Most Serious" cases represent the gravest category, typically involving very high monetary value; particularly poor, negligent or intentional conduct; or severe or lasting damage to the purposes of the sanctions regime.

This structure not only aligns OFSI's approach more closely with that seen in analogous regulatory contexts, such as health and safety enforcement (which also classifies offences into one of four categories), but also offers businesses and practitioners clearer expectations regarding both process and potential outcomes.

Furthermore, the current discount for voluntary self-disclosure has been replaced with a voluntary disclosure and co-operation discount, for which the maximum discount will be 30% (which is more in line with the credits we see given for early guilty pleas in certain other criminal enforcement regimes), as opposed to the current 50%. This is intended to ensure fines are appropriately deterrent in effect, but a clear incentive for organisations to self-disclose and (in a change of emphasis) co-operate remains.

Settlement scheme

OFSI has also introduced a settlement scheme, allowing subjects of enforcement action to resolve monetary penalty cases through a time-limited negotiated settlement. Businesses will need to waive their rights to a ministerial review and to an appeal of the decision as a condition of the settlement. Settling the case allows for a penalty discount of 20%, and gives the subject of the penalty the opportunity to input into the penalty notice.

This is an interesting development, indicating a shift from a more conventional legal process to a more commercial and outcomes-focused mindset, which is in part a response to the complexities of the sanctions compliance landscape. It underlines that enforcement in this area remains an evolving concept, and it will be interesting to see how many businesses look to take their chances with this alternative process in coming years.

Early Account Scheme

OFSI has also introduced an Early Account Scheme, which enables subjects of enforcement action to provide OFSI with an early and comprehensive factual account of a case, supported by relevant materials and evidence. If OFSI subsequently decides to impose a monetary penalty, the subject will then be eligible for a penalty reduction of up to 20%. Alternatively, OFSI may take no further action and close the case, issue a private warning or public disclosure, or continue with its investigation.

The Early Account Scheme is distinct from the settlement scheme and the voluntary disclosure and co-operation discount. Subjects participating in the Early Account Scheme are simply providing a comprehensive, early account of the case with all relevant materials and evidence, and they may still choose to contest OFSI's findings later on. In contrast, the settlement scheme requires a subject to agree not to contest OFSI's findings (i.e. to effectively accept the outcome and forgo rights to review and appeal), while the voluntary disclosure and co-operation discount is awarded for proactively reporting and cooperating with OFSI—which usually involves acknowledging the existence of a breach—if not making a formal admission of liability.

All three discounts could theoretically apply cumulatively, reducing the penalty by a maximum of 70%.

Fixed penalties and revised guidance

Furthermore, following the consultation, OFSI has introduced fixed monetary penalties of £5,000 and £10,000 for certain offences. These will apply to the following types of offence:

Non-compliance with reporting obligations

Incomplete or otherwise non-compliant reporting on specific and general licences

Failing to respond in time to a Request for Information

Breaches of licences, including breaches involving funds / resources with a value of up to £10,000

Not all such offences will necessarily result in a fixed monetary penalty; the guidance sets out that many first-time or one-off offences can be dealt with via private enforcement action, and the party's conduct and severity of the breach will impact the decision to proceed to penalty stage. More serious offences or repeat offending are more likely to result in a penalty under the full monetary penalty process. Once again, the desire to streamline enforcement and make it easier for OFSI to punish breaches is clear.

Changes to statutory penalty maximums

In the consultation response, OFSI indicated that it will seek to increase penalty maximums from their current level – the higher of £1 million and 50% of the value of the breach – to the higher of £2 million and 100% of the value of the breach. OFSI notes in its consultation response that respondents expressed concerns that the change could lead to disproportionate fines, but emphasises that the value of any penalty is at OFSI's discretion, and notes the need for appropriate deterrent effect.

These changes underline the need for the utmost caution when dealing with UK sanctions compliance. When dealing with cross-border flows of money the nominal 'value' that can attach to a seemingly technical breach of rules can be significant, and this change (to allow the penalty to equate to 100% of that value) essentially doubles the penalty exposure in those circumstances. Coupled with the reduced self-disclosure discounts now available (see above), taking pragmatic and early legal advice is more vital than ever.

OFSI is required to keep the statutory maximum penalty under review, and this would be the first change since the introduction of the cap in 2017. This is the only change signalled in the consultation response that is not yet in effect, as it will require primary legislation to be passed to come into effect.