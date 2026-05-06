United Kingdom – Former Designated Person Charged With Breaching His Asset Freeze Under Russian Sanctions

The UK’s National Crime Agency has published a press release confirming that it has charged John Michael Ormerod with two counts of breaches the UK’s Russian sanctions as well as a money laundering offence.

Ormerod was designated by the UK on 20 May 2025, and the charges relate to his efforts to transfer £200,000 on the same day in breach of the asset freeze imposed upon him.

Ormerod’s UK listing had been lifted on 2 March 2026.