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30 April 2026

Sanctions Round-Up: OFAC Designations, OFSI’s New Strategy And A Rare UK Prosecution

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BCL Solicitors LLP

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BCL Solicitors is a law firm with a single-minded ambition – to achieve the best possible outcome for each and every client. We specialise in corporate and financial crime, regulatory enforcement and serious and general crime. We offer discreet, effective and expert advice to corporations, senior executives, public bodies and high-profile individuals.
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BCL Solicitors' sanctions and export controls team, led by Partner John Binns and Senior Associate Amelia Clegg, provides comprehensive legal guidance on UK and international sanctions compliance, enforcement developments, and regulatory changes. The firm regularly publishes detailed analyses of sanctions law updates, OFSI enforcement actions, and emerging compliance risks affecting businesses operating in complex regulatory environments.
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BCL’s latest Sanctions Round-Up highlights key developments in UK and international sanctions law and enforcement.

This edition covers recent activity by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), including new general licences related to Lukoil entities, further designations to the SDN list, and expanded sanctions targeting Iran’s illicit oil-shipping network and individuals linked to the conflict in Sudan.

The update also reviews the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) 2026–2029 Strategy, which sets out the regulator’s priorities across compliance promotion, licensing efficiency, enhanced enforcement, and the integration of AI tools.

Also, highlighting new Sanctions End-Use Controls introduced by the UK government, alongside guidance from the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation on how exporters should respond where there is a risk of goods being diverted to sanctioned destinations.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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