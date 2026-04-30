Sanctions Round-Up: OFAC Designations, OFSI’s New Strategy And A Rare UK Prosecution

BCL’s latest Sanctions Round-Up highlights key developments in UK and international sanctions law and enforcement.

This edition covers recent activity by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), including new general licences related to Lukoil entities, further designations to the SDN list, and expanded sanctions targeting Iran’s illicit oil-shipping network and individuals linked to the conflict in Sudan.

The update also reviews the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) 2026–2029 Strategy, which sets out the regulator’s priorities across compliance promotion, licensing efficiency, enhanced enforcement, and the integration of AI tools.

Also, highlighting new Sanctions End-Use Controls introduced by the UK government, alongside guidance from the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation on how exporters should respond where there is a risk of goods being diverted to sanctioned destinations.

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